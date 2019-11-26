Selena Gomez is facing criticism for an "off-key" opening performance at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMAs) and fans blame it on nerves.

Netizens took to social media to point out how the "Look At Me Now" singer started on the wrong note during her opening number at the annual awards show. Gomez performed her latest hit, "Lose You To Love Me" and viewers made fun of how she sang off-key in the chorus. Others thought that she sang the whole song off-key.

"'Sing off key in my chorus' Wow Selena Gomez really live by her song lyrics," one user wrote and another said, "Looks like Selena Gomez is singing off-key in not only her chorus but her whole song tonight...oh honey... #AMAs."

Nah. Be honest at least. That opening was terrible. Even her singing off key while singing off key didnâ€™t hit like it was supposed to. She coulda done better. But oh well — Eka i (@Bold_Noise) November 25, 2019

Am i the only one not impressed with Selena Gomez? For a show opener, that was a really off key and overall weak performance. #AMAs — Samantha Nicole (@leoprincess91) November 25, 2019

Selena Gomez really said â€œsang off key in my own chorusâ€ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rqVKy6282E — Pop Crave (@popcreave) November 25, 2019

Meanwhile, another fan said that she should have just lip-synced her opening performance at the AMAs while others called her singing a "mess" and "bad."

However, Gomez' fans were quick to jump to her defense and blamed the off-key singing to nerves. They pointed out that she definitely looked "extremely nervous" on stage and understandably so, since she last performed for a huge crowd in 2017.

you could see on her face during the first song she was extremely nervous. take note she hasnâ€™t performed on a stage this big since 2017 — dalton (@distortedgomez) November 25, 2019

A Selenator also shared her support for the 27-year-old singer, telling her how proud she is of her performance.

"I know tonight was anxiety inducing but I just wanted to tweet you some love and remind you just how proud of you I am. Nerves and all that performance was still so lovely. I am beyond proud of you babe. Keep strong and know selenators are rooting for ya!!" the fan tweeted.

A source revealed that Gomez was "nervous and stressed" ahead of her AMAs opener and that "she put a lot of pressure on herself to give a great performance." The insider likewise put rumours to bed that the singer suffered a panic attack before she took the stage.

"Was she a little panicked? Yes. But it was not a panic attack," the source told ET Canada.

Ahead of her AMAs opening performance, Gomez tweeted her excitement to perform "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Me Now" on stage. She also gave fans a glimpse of her red carpet wardrobe.