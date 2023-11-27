Kate Middleton allegedly did nothing to support Meghan Markle when she joined the royal family because she was "never a fan" of the former actress.

In his book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," royal author Omid Scobie claimed that the Princess of Wales "jokingly shivers" at the mention of the Duchess of Sussex's name. He said in excerpts from the book obtained by Page Six that there has been "almost zero direct communication, bar a few short pleasantries, between the pair since late 2019".

The biographer, who co-authored the book about the Sussexes called "Finding Freedom", also looked back on the infamous bridesmaid story in 2018. Reports in the U.K. accused Meghan Markle of making Kate Middleton cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. But then the former "Suits" star told Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 that it was the other way around.

She said the 41-year-old mum-of-three said something that made her upset but owned up to her mistake and apologised with a note and flowers. But what she could not understand was why the princess and Kensington Palace did not correct the story themselves knowing full well exactly what happened.

Prince Harry further shed light on the incident in his memoir "Spare". He claimed that Kate Middleton was being unreasonable in her demands about the bridesmaid dresses. She had texted his wife telling her that Princess Charlotte "burst into tears" over her dress being "too big, long and baggy". She then told the duchess that all the bridesmaid dresses need to be "completely remade" four days before the May 19, 2018 wedding.

A source who has worked with Kate Middleton told Scobie: "She can be cold if she doesn't like someone" and added that she was "never a fan" of the duchess. The insider claimed that the princess "spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her".

As was previously reported, Prince William's wife was behind the "recollections may vary" line in the statement Buckingham Palace sent following the Sussexes' Oprah interview in March 2021.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," read the statement.

Buckingham Palace reportedly had a "much milder version" of the phrase but Kate Middleton was adamant her line remained because it toughens up the message. It also raises doubts over the credibility of the things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in the Oprah interview.