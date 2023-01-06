Meghan Markle may have held back on the details surrounding accusations she made Kate Middleton cry during her interview with Oprah in 2021, but Prince Harry has now lifted the lid surrounding the mystery behind the pre-wedding argument in his memoir "Spare."

Leaked excerpts from the book, which will come out on Tuesday, Jan. 10, revealed the conversations and the events that took place during the infamous wedding conflict. The Duke of Sussex shared his personal account and wrote as quoted by Page Six that the Princess of Wales texted his wife that there was a "problem" with Princess Charlotte's dress.

According to Prince Harry, the "French haute couture dresses" had been "hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids'] measurements" so any request for adjustments was not surprising. He wrote that the Duchess of Sussex in reply told his sister-in-law to take Princess Charlotte to the palace, where a tailor would be waiting to do the alterations for all six of the bridesmaids' dresses.

But this was "not sufficient" for Kate Middleton who wanted to have a chat with Meghan Markle. The mum-of-three had allegedly complained to the duchess that Princess Charlotte's dress was "too big, long and baggy" and that her daughter "burst into tears when she tried it on."

The former "Suits" star reiterated that the princess should take her daughter to the tailor in the palace for the alterations. But Kate replied that all of the bridesmaids' dresses need to be "completely remade" and that she consulted her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton, who agreed with her assessment. The royal wedding was only four days away at this point.

Ultimately, according to Prince Harry, Kate Middleton took Princess Charlotte to the tailor at the palace. But he recalled later finding his wife sobbing "on the floor." The following day, his sister-in-law apologised with a note and flowers.

In her interview with Winfrey, Meghan Markle corrected claims that she made Kate Middleton cry ahead of the wedding when the reverse happened. She also said, as what Prince Harry wrote in "Spare," that the princess later apologised with a note and flowers and that she forgave her. But what she could not understand was why the princess and Kensington Palace did not correct the story themselves knowing full well exactly what happened.