A musical based on Princess Diana's life is set to premiere on Netflix. The release will take place ahead of its Broadway debut.

Titled "Diana: A True Musical Story," a new Broadway production about the late Princess of Wales was originally scheduled to open on March 31. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, the release was postponed, and the show is now expected to debut on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able share our show with theatre lovers everywhere," the producers of "Diana: A True Musical Story," said in a statement as quoted by Variety. "Though there is no substitute for the live theatre, we are honoured to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide."

As per the report, the production crew has decided to go ahead with the filming of the play. The filming will take place at the Longacre Theatre without the audience. Directed by Christopher Ashley and written by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the cast includes Jeanna de Waal as Princess of Wales, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II.

The musical happens to be the first theatrical representation of Princess Diana's life on Broadway. And fans have mixed thoughts about it. Citing "Good Morning Britain's" poll results about the upcoming musical, Hello notes that fans are "divided" in their opinion and not very pleased with the idea.

Is it disrespectful to make a musical about Princess Diana's life and death? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 18, 2020

As per the results, 68.5 percent of the voters believe that it was "disrespectful" to make a musical about the royal. Meanwhile, 31.4 percent believe it is not disrespectful.

"It's absolutely abhorrent...why can't people just allow this lady to rest in peace," said one Twitter user.

"I get that people want to tell and show her story, but is a musical really the way to do that. I personally think this was a wrong choice. We have enough about Diana. Leave her be, let her rest in peace, and let her legacy speak for itself," commented another.

"Disrespectful to who ? I don't believe so . There are a lot of people who don't know much about her life and I suppose it depends on where all the info comes from," wrote another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Netflix has hosted theatrical works. "Springsteen on Broadway," "American Son," and "Oh, Hello" have been there on the streaming platform for a while.