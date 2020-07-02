Now that Apple has concluded its WWDC 2020 without any major hardware announcements, attention falls back on Samsung once again. The South Korean consumer electronics group has been the subject of rumours for a while now. With the first half of its annual hardware refresh already completed, many speculate that its next Unpacked event is slated to happen soon. Among the gadgets that are expected to debut are the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note 20 series, and Galaxy Watch 3.

It seems that several sources might have recently stumbled upon some insider information that leaked notable details about several of its upcoming reveals. One of which includes alleged pictures of the next-generation Note model. According to GSMArena, credit belongs to Techno Harry, a Russian YouTuber who claims the images were taken from the Ukraine Samsung website. Close-up shots of the primary triple camera module of the handset as well as the stylus.

The colour appears to be called Mystic Bronze and aligns with what renowned Samsung insider Ice Universe wrote about a copper colourway for the Galaxy Note 20. Furthermore, the cutout of the purported protective cases for the standard and Ultra version of the handset appears to match the shape of the camera section.

So far, reports indicate that the screen sizes for each will be 6.42 inches and 6.87 inches, respectively with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both will be compatible with 5G networks courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Meanwhile, another interesting leak talks about the Galaxy Watch 3, its variants, and the estimated pricing.

Similar to its previous entries, the latest wearable will have two sizes: 45 mm and 41 mm. Consumers can choose between a regular Bluetooth or LTE option. Colours available are Black Titanium, Black Stainless Steel, Silver Stainless Steel, and Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel. Tipsters estimate it to sell for at least $400 and as high as $600 depending on the version. The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Note 20 are likely launching sometime in August. However, it is likely that Samsung will unveil its new products in the coming weeks.