Billionaire Jeff Bezos has urged that the bottom 50 per cent of US earners pay zero federal income tax, and has said he will advocate the policy directly with President Donald Trump.

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The comments, made in a CNBC interview on Wednesday, have ignited fresh debate over tax fairness in America. Speaking from Blue Origin's Florida facility, the world's fourth-richest man argued that low-income workers should keep more of their pay, describing current arrangements as nonsensical for those already struggling. The development comes as some states propose additional taxes for the wealthiest citizens.

Bezos' Zero-Tax Call for Lower Earners Gains Traction

In the wide-ranging discussion, Bezos pointed to data showing the bottom half of earners contribute only 3 per cent of federal income tax revenue. 'I don't think it should be 3 per cent,' he told CNBC's presenter Andrew Ross Sorkin. 'I think it should be zero.' He emphasised that 'zero is a much more powerful number than a small dollar amount'.

Bezos singled out an Amazon worker earning around $50,000 (£37,313) annually, labelling the tax burden 'absurd'. He extended the point to a nurse in Queens on up to $75,000 (£55,970) a year. 'We shouldn't be asking this nurse in Queens to send money to Washington,' he said. 'They should be sending her an apology. It really makes no sense.' The remarks come amid state-level pushes for higher taxes on the rich in places like California.

Current Tax System Leaves Bottom Half Paying Just Three Per Cent

Analysis from the Tax Foundation, referenced in the interview, shows the bottom 50 per cent of taxpayers have an average gross income of about $24,500 (£18,284). Their average effective tax rate stands at 3.7 per cent, compared with 26.3 per cent for the top 1 per cent, who shoulder roughly 40 per cent of the total burden.

Bezos maintained that removing this slice of revenue would cause minimal fiscal disruption while providing tangible relief to households facing rising costs. The bottom 50 per cent have consistently paid a small share, allowing the argument for complete elimination without major loss to the treasury.

The proposal has resonated online. CNBC's verified Instagram account shared details of the interview, stating that Bezos called for zero federal income taxes on the bottom half of earners, with the top 1 per cent already covering 40 per cent of revenue.

A separate post from verified account Kalshi noted Bezos' argument that lower-income and middle-class workers should keep more of their earnings.

Bezos Plans Direct Push with Trump Administration

Bezos explicitly indicated he would take the case to Trump, framing it as practical help for ordinary Americans rather than further tinkering with rates.

The timing aligns with ongoing fiscal debates in Washington following the 2024 election. Some business leaders have welcomed the idea, but others have voiced concerns over potential revenue shortfalls. Elon Musk offered quick support online with the word 'Bravo', while critics including New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and billionaire Tom Steyer have pushed back. The mixed reactions reflect broader debates on tax policy in the current administration.

As discussions continue, the suggestion highlights deep divisions in how best to structure America's tax system. Bezos' intervention, coming from one of the country's most successful entrepreneurs, is likely to keep the zero-tax proposal in the spotlight. The proposal is expected to feature in discussions around the 2026 budget.