The April rush to get tax returns filed in the United States is well under way, but experts are warning that many filers are clinging to a dangerous misunderstanding about the IRS's rules.

A tax extension to 15 October may give you more time to submit your paperwork, they say, but it does not protect you from interest and penalties if you fail to pay what you owe by the standard April deadline. That is the central 'tax extension myth' the IRS and tax professionals are now trying to dispel.

What A Tax Extension Actually Does

A tax extension is, at heart, permission to file late. It is not permission to pay late. The IRS itself states this clearly, but the distinction is easily blurred once the relief of 'more time' takes hold.

To get that extra time, individuals can file Form 4868 electronically or by post by the April deadline. Anyone, regardless of income, can also use the IRS's Free File service to request an automatic extension.

Another route is to pay an estimated amount online and tick the box indicating the payment relates to an extension. In that scenario, the payment itself effectively acts as the extension request and no form is needed.

What does not change is the due date for the tax. Any amount you expect to owe still has to be paid by mid‑April. If you fall short, the IRS will charge interest and late‑payment penalties on the unpaid balance from the original deadline, even if your eventual return is filed well before 15 October.

Carl Breedlove, principal tax research analyst at H&R Block, puts it bluntly in remarks carried in US coverage: 'Taxes are still owed by April 15.' The filing deadline moves; the payment deadline does not.

How And When To Ask For More Time

Tax specialists generally recommend filing for an extension if you are missing key documents and cannot reasonably obtain them in time. Partnership statements known as K‑1s are a classic culprit.

Yishai Kabaker, a partner at Gursey Schneider LLP, told one US outlet that if you are missing crucial information, 'you definitely want to file an extension' to avoid guessing and triggering later amendments.

The mechanics are straightforward. If you have no tax due, you can submit Form 4868 online via IRS Free File or through commercial tax software. If you owe money, you can still use Form 4868, on paper or electronically, or simply make an online payment and choose 'extension' as the reason. The IRS will treat that as an automatic request.

Deadlines are strict. Returns or extension forms sent by post must carry an April 15 postmark, which in practice means getting to a US Post Office counter before closing time and, if necessary, asking for a hand‑stamped mark. Electronic filings must be transmitted before midnight in the taxpayer's time zone.

State tax systems largely mirror the federal timetable, but they are not identical. Some states accept a federal extension as sufficient; others require a separate form. Kabaker cautions taxpayers to 'know the rules for your state' so they do not miss a parallel deadline.

The Penalties If You Believe The Extension Myth

The financial consequences of treating 15 October as a payment holiday can be severe. If you neither file nor extend by April, the IRS imposes a failure‑to‑file penalty of 5 per cent of unpaid tax for every month or part month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25 per cent. If a return is more than 60 days overdue, there is also a minimum penalty, currently the lesser of $525 (£387.26) or 100 per cent of the unpaid tax.

On top of that sits the failure‑to‑pay penalty. This is charged at 0.5 per cent of the unpaid tax per month or part month, again capped at 25 per cent. If the balance remains outstanding 10 days after the IRS issues a notice of intent to seize assets, that rate can rise to 1 per cent per month.

Interest, calculated at a rate equal to the federal short‑term rate plus 3 per cent and compounded daily, is layered over both penalties. For the first quarter of the year, that interest rate was 7 per cent.

Crucially, these charges apply from the original April due date, not from the October extension date. Filing an extension can spare you the 5 per cent failure‑to‑file penalty if you meet the October deadline, but it does nothing to halt the 0.5 per cent a month failure‑to‑pay penalty and accruing interest if you have not paid enough by April.

There is, though, no penalty for filing late if you do not owe tax or are due a refund. The IRS still encourages prompt filing in those cases, not least because you cannot receive a refund until a return is processed.

Estimating, Paying And Coping When You Cannot Afford It All

Faced with this web of deadlines, advisers urge taxpayers to make a realistic estimate and pay as much as they can by April. Kabaker suggests a simple rule of thumb: multiply any extra income by your marginal tax rate to generate a rough liability, and consider adding a buffer 'to cover you for unknowns.'

If you cannot afford to clear the balance in full, the IRS recommends applying for a payment plan rather than ignoring the bill. In many cases, eligibility decisions are issued quickly online. Spreading payments does not eliminate penalties or interest, but it prevents the situation escalating into enforced collection.

Special rules exist for people in extraordinary situations. US citizens or residents living overseas automatically get an extra two months, to 15 June, to file, and can then request the usual extension to 15 October.

Read more Tax Deadline Panic? How to Get an IRS Extension Until October 15 — But You Still Have to Pay Tax Deadline Panic? How to Get an IRS Extension Until October 15 — But You Still Have to Pay

Those in officially designated disaster areas, and some members of the armed forces serving in combat zones, are granted additional time without needing to file standard extension forms. The IRS maintains a public list of disaster relief areas on its website.

US taxpayers generally have until 15 April to file their federal returns. Those who need more time can ask the Internal Revenue Service for an automatic six‑month filing extension, usually by submitting Form 4868 or making an online payment tagged as an extension.

On paper, that pushes the filing date to 15 October. In practice, however, the underlying bill still comes due in April, and the meter on penalties starts running immediately if the tax is not at least mostly paid by then.