A new video of Princess Diana wearing the brightest tiara on her wedding day has emerged. It shows the bride walking down the aisle in her gorgeous wedding gown.

Princess Diana is seen wearing an enormous, sheer veil. Beneath the veil can be seen the huge jaw-dropping tiara glittering away. The short clip has been shared on an Instagram page titled Lady Diana Forever, Hello reports.

The late princess married Prince Charles, heir to the British throne in July 29, 1981, and it was one of the biggest media events of all time.

It's no surprise that Diana opted for such a standout headpiece for her special day. Royal fans who had gathered to watch the wedding held their breath as the bride stepped from the Glass Coach wearing a gown by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The Spencer Tiara

Diana, the People's Princess opted for her family tiara – the Spencer Tiara. It is a combination of many pieces of jewellery. The family heirloom, which dates back to the 19th century was gifted to Diana's grandmother Cynthia Hamilton in 1919 on her wedding day in 1919.

It was remounted with new elements made by Garrard in 1937. Lady Sarah and Jane, Diana's sisters also wore the family tiara on their wedding days. Diana's brother Earl Spencer's first wife Victoria Lockwood married in same headpiece in 1989, according to People.

Princess Beatrice to don a tiara

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice is all set to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in London, on Friday, May 29. Royal fans will see the 31-year-old princess wear a tiara for the first time on her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara

Princess Eugenie wore a tiara for the first time on her wedding day. She borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for her special day. It consists of brilliant rose-cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez said in an interview with Dazed that she is a huge fan of Diana. On being asked who would she like to be stuck in a lift with, she replied: "Princess Diana. She was such a warrior. I love everything she did. There's this interview I will never forget where she is like, 'I just want to be the queen of people's hearts.' You know, she didn't necessarily care for all of the rules that [were imposed on her]."

The "Rare" singer wished that Diana "was here."