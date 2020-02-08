Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be a typical royal wedding. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter will marry at The Chapel Royal, St. James Palace. She was baptised at the same place in December 1988.

Hers will be a more intimate affair with family and close friends. Princess Beatrice is all set to marry her Italian property developer fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the St. James's Palace on Friday, May 29. The Buckingham Palace confirmed the date, venue of Princess Beatrice's wedding on Friday.

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wanted to have a "more private" wedding. Hence the Chapel Royal is the perfect venue for their special day. The venue holds special significance for Beatrice, as she lived at St James's Palace for several years, and was baptised there 32 years ago, Hello reports.

It has a capacity to house about 150 guests. Hence it is understood that Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials will be an intimate affair for their closest family and friends.

Beatrice's wedding will be different from the other royal weddings. Her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank had an estimated 800 guests, while Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle consisted of 600 guests at St. George's Chapel, Windsor.

The wedding will not be televised though Prince Andrew wanted it. There won't be a carriage procession. But, the newlyweds will travel the short distance between the Chapel Royal and Buckingham Palace by car. Their wedding reception will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.

"It's going to feel very different to previous royal weddings. It's very much their wish that it is more private. All of the arrangements are being made according to their wishes and it's more of an intimate, private atmosphere," a royal source said.

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St Jamesâ€™s Palace.



Read the press release in full: https://t.co/o7g8feUwG9 pic.twitter.com/rHOHdm5r2t — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 7, 2020

The chapel has stained-glass windows behind the altar, wooden panels lining the walls and tapestries hanging above. The ceiling is decorated with royal initials and coats of arms. It is here that the Duke of York will give away his daughter to Mozzi.

The wedding will be funded privately. There will be three garden parties at the Buckingham Palace. The couple may choose to use some of the facilities already set up for guests in the grounds.