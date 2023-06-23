Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar's father has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Brazil.

Neymar's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, was arrested over an "environmental crime" after allegedly carrying out some "banned" work on his son's mansion in Mangaratiba, reported Portuguese media outlet UOL Sport.

More details on "banned work"

The PSG forward could be facing a fine of up to $1 million (£786,429) for the construction work that was being done on his mansion under the supervision of his father, according to The National News.

When the inspection took place by the Brazilian authorities, Neymar's father was present at the construction site. In a video shared by Metrópoles, a media outlet based in Brazil, the footballer's father can be heard arguing with officials. Neymar's father, da Silva Santos, reportedly argued with Mangaratiba's secretary of the environment, Shayenne Barreto. He was arrested soon after, but later posted bail.

➡ Pai de Neymar recebe voz de prisão durante fiscalização em mansão



A secretária Shayenne Barreto do município de Mangaratiba teria sido desacatada pelo pai de Neymar e lhe deu voz de prisão



Leia: https://t.co/Gm6wntD4cT pic.twitter.com/QWIIiBa5im — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) June 22, 2023

It is understood that via complaints posted on social media, the authorities discovered "various environmental infractions," including the diversion of a waterway, and the unauthorised extraction of water from a river. It was also exposed that they did unauthorised excavation and movement of earth, stones and rocks, as well as used beach sand without a permit.

Neymar has been accused of building an artificial lake by using the river's water, which reportedly promotes deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river.

"The next step will be to make an assessment of the irregularities found and issue a fine which, according to estimates and in view of the environmental damage caused, will not be less than five million reais [about $1 million]," according to the statement from the mayor's office.

The construction work has been halted for "environmental infractions," as per the authorities in Brazil. The project was underway "without environmental authorisation" on Neymar's luxury property in Mangaratiba, a municipality located around 130 kms (80 miles) from Rio de Janeiro, the mayor's office said in a statement, as per The National News' report.

Neymar bought the property in 2016. The mansion is believed to sit on 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of land and includes a helipad, spa and gym.

The entire operation to stop illegal construction at Neymar's mansion is being led by Mangaratiba Municipal Environment Department. They are understood to have been supported by the Environmental Military Police and agents of the municipality's Environmental Protection Group.

New trouble for Neymar just after his public apology

This fiasco has come just a day after Neymar posted a public apology to his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi. The 31-year-old PSG forward was accused of cheating on his partner by blogger Fernanda Campos, who shared screenshots of her conversations with the Brazilian player on social media.

Just a few weeks after Neymar and Biancardi announced they were pregnant, the former FC Barcelona star took to social media and opened up on mistakes he has made off the pitch.

Neymar, who has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, did not provide any details about his indiscretion, but he did mention in his post that he is trying to "justify the unjustifiable" amid all the "suffering" Biancardi has had to endure.

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in private with my family and my friends. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life.

"Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public," Neymar wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Neymar is currently recovering from an ankle surgery he underwent in March in Doha. Even though his contract with PSG is until 2025, the Brazilian striker is being linked away from Parc des Princes this summer.