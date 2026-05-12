Legendary NFL quarterback Craig Morton passed away on Saturday at 83.

Morton died on 9 May in Mill Valley, California, his family confirmed. ESPN and the Denver Broncos relayed the news on Monday, but no cause of death was revealed. The Broncos honoured Morton's legacy in an X post, which noted a highlight moment in his career. He is survived by his wife, Kym, his sister, his children and his grandchildren.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of #BroncosROF quarterback Craig Morton, who died on Saturday at the age of 83.



Morton quarterbacked the Broncos from 1977-82 and led the team to its first playoff appearance and Super Bowl berth (XII vs. Dallas) in the 1977 season.



📰 »… pic.twitter.com/3hpZT1vDss — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 11, 2026

Morton was the first player to start Super Bowls for two different teams, as the shot caller for the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V and for the Broncos in Super Bowl XII. He played 18 NFL seasons and 207 games, racking up 183 touchdowns, 187 interceptions, and 27,908 passing yards, the latter earning him the 71st rank in NFL history.

Craig Morton's Legacy Spanned Three NFL Franchises

Morton spent the last six seasons of his career with the Broncos, and from 1977 to 1982 helped rally the team towards its Super Bowl run. Before that, Morton spent nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the New York Giants, before the latter traded him to the Broncos for quarterback Steve Ramsey.

'I never doubted my talent ever,' Morton told Cowboys Crave, recounting his trade to the Giants. 'That never went into the situation that I didn't think that I could be the starter when in the middle of the season in 1974, when I just said 'I can't play [with the Cowboys] anymore.'

'I thought I was going to go to the 49ers because [of] Dick Nolan, who was a defensive backfield coach. I thought I probably was going to come home, but then I was traded to the Giants, who was probably about the worst team you could ever [play for],' he quipped.

Career Fumble with the New York Giants

Morton's talent was wasted in the Giants' poor offensive line, according to Giants Wire. He exited the team after their disastrous 1975 and 1976 seasons. Morton threw a total of 5,734 yards with 29 touchdowns and 49 interceptions during his two-and-a-half-season run.

'I mean, I love New York, my two and a half years there, but it was not a good team,' he continued. 'When I was traded to the Broncos, I just said, "Thank you, thank you very much."'

Craig Morton's Net Worth and Career Highlights

Defined by a legacy of longevity and offensive athleticism, a key milestone in Morton's 18-year career was his role in rejuvenating the Broncos franchise, which earned him Offensive Player of the Year in 1977.

Morton was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988, joining fellow quarterbacks Frank Tripucka, Charley Johnson, John Elway, and Peyton Manning. Only three other quarterbacks have started Super Bowls for two teams since Morton: Kurt Warner, Tom Brady, and Manning.

While no official figure has been confirmed, Morton's net worth is reportedly about £3.7 million ($5 million) in 2026. Outside of his NFL run, he also built wealth through coaching roles, book deals, and public appearances. He also had business ventures after retiring in 1982, according to Business Upturn.