The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA draft lottery in Chicago on Sunday night, securing the No. 1 pick and putting AJ Dybantsa squarely in the frame as their preferred top selection in this 2026 NBA mock draft. The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls completed the top four, with the Indiana Pacers' pick sliding to fifth and conveying to the LA Clippers under its protection terms.

For context, this is Washington's first No. 1 pick since 2010 and comes after a season that lurched between aggression and surrender. The Wizards traded for established stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the deadline, then promptly lost 26 of their final 27 games to maximise lottery odds. That combination of all‑in veteran moves and shameless late‑season losing only really makes sense if it produces a player they can sell as a franchise saviour, which is exactly how this mock positions Dybantsa.

Dybantsa as Wizards' Franchise Saviour in 2026 NBA Mock Draft

The mock casts AJ Dybantsa, a freshman wing from BYU, as the clear No. 1. He is described as having excellent size for a small forward, a powerful, physical style and the sort of 'two‑way upside' executives like to push up the food chain. He led Division I in scoring and handled major offensive responsibility throughout his lone college season, the kind of broad brush that conveniently skips over the exact numbers but still loads him with star expectations.

That lack of detail matters. The mock offers no verified points, rebounds, assists or shooting percentages for Dybantsa, and it does not list his height, weight or wingspan. We are told he has room to improve as a perimeter shooter and defender, that he has all the tools and that he fits the archetype teams crave.

What we are not given is the statistical spine that usually separates marketing copy from sober scouting. Until his official college numbers and combine measurements arrive, the claim that he will walk into the league as Washington Wizards' franchise saviour should be treated as hopeful rather than proven.

Even so, the piece makes clear that AJ Dybantsa is the frontrunner in this 2026 NBA mock draft. The Wizards are said to be planning a full evaluation process, with close attention also being paid to Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson as alternative options. The shape of those alternatives is predictable. Peterson offers on-ball guard scoring and shot creation, Boozer is portrayed as a polished and productive big man, and Wilson fits the mould of an athletic two-way forward.

Any real-world concerns surrounding Dybantsa, including medical red flags, poor interviews or disappointing workouts, could push Washington to consider a pivot, but no such issues have been reported and no formal commitment from the front office is on record.

The wider context in Washington is not exactly subtle. The franchise has not finished above .500 since the 2017-18 season and has cycled through multiple front offices and head coaches in the years since. It now finds itself with a top pick, two high-profile veterans and a fan base that has endured a long and often joyless rebuild.

The mock leans into the idea that Dybantsa's blend of size, scoring and physicality would slot neatly alongside Young and Davis, but there is an unspoken tension here. A team built around ball-dominant veterans does not always provide the smoothest landing spot for a teenager being marketed as the future.

Lottery Winners, Losers and the Rest of the 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Behind the Wizards, the 2026 NBA mock draft order paints a familiar picture of franchises trying to escape their own traps.

Utah jumps to No. 2, its highest selection since 2011, and is paired with Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. The Jazz have already gambled by trading for Jaren Jackson Jr., and they have young perimeter pieces in Ace Bailey and Keyonte George. The mock has them leaning into that identity by adding another high‑end creator and shooter. Peterson is said to have opened the season as a projected No. 1 before slipping slightly, with his year complicated by cramping issues that he has publicly linked to creatine use. Peterson's reputation as an 'elite' long‑range shooter without giving a three‑point percentage or shot volume, and treats his upcoming combine medicals as a key hurdle rather than a formality.

Memphis lands at No. 3 and is paired with Cameron Boozer, the Duke big man. The path here is fairly stark. The Grizzlies traded away Jaren Jackson Jr., lost 21 of their final 23 games and continue to face uncertainty over Ja Morant's future. Boozer is portrayed as sweeping up college player-of-the-year awards and almost carrying Duke to the Final Four, with an NBA-ready offensive game that supposedly offsets concerns about his limited vertical explosiveness. Again, the mock provides no specific averages or shooting splits. Instead, it leans on accolades and narrative, trusting readers to fill in the gaps. If Memphis do move Morant, Boozer is presented as the new cornerstone of a young core the piece says is still being built through the draft.

Chicago rounds out the top four at No. 4 with North Carolina's Caleb Wilson. The Bulls have just hired Bryson Graham as their new lead executive and are portrayed here as edging away from short‑term patch jobs in favour of a patient, draft‑led rebuild. They also hold pick No. 15, where the mock drops Kentucky centre Jayden Quaintance, creating the image of a brutally physical young frontcourt. Wilson's year finished early because of hand injuries, but teams are described as remaining high on his motor, explosiveness and potential as a two‑way player. There is no hard information on the severity or long‑term impact of those injuries; the medical risk is acknowledged, then quickly parked.

The first genuine knife twist belongs to Indiana. The Pacers' pick was protected for the top four and landed fifth, which means it moves to the LA Clippers at No. 5. The mock calls this a 'massive coup' for a Clippers team that does not fully control its own draft assets until 2030 and is still waiting on the outcome of a league investigation into their relationship with financial firm Aspiration and Kawhi Leonard. There are alleged penalties though not spelled out in detail, merely hinting in the form of potential loss of future picks and fines. On the court, the mock has LA grabbing Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, a 6ft 6in creator whose rise from fringe curiosity to Final Four lead guard is framed as one of the cycle's more dramatic jumps, even with the absence of giving hard shooting or playmaking numbers.

From there, the 2026 NBA mock draft settles into a rhythm that feels depressingly familiar to anyone who follows these teams.

Brooklyn, shoved down from third in the default order to sixth, is handed Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr., a skilled scorer who will, we are told, need to be 'insulated' defensively. Sacramento, slipping to seventh, is associated with Houston's Kingston Flemings as they quietly face up to what a transition away from De'Aaron Fox might look like. Atlanta, having already drawn a line under the Trae Young era, is paired with Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 8 as they look for a more traditional organiser after a season of muddling through at point guard.

Dallas sits at No. 9 and carries perhaps the most intriguing long game. The Mavericks are now run by Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz and are already hitching themselves to 19‑year‑old Cooper Flagg. This is their last clean shot at a high first‑round pick until 2031, and the mock has them going for Arizona guard Brayden Burries, described as a steady two‑way piece who can grow next to Flagg. With a sense that Burries is older than many freshman guards and may be closer to contributing to wins.

Milwaukee at No. 10 looks like a club caught between eras. The Bucks need backcourt help, their control over future first‑rounders is limited and no clarity is offered on Giannis Antetokounmpo's long‑term direction. The mock nudges them towards Tennessee forward Nate Ament, a tall, skilled shooter whose stock has drifted from early top‑five buzz without any clear statistical explanation here. Golden State at 11 is painted as a franchise trying to stretch the Stephen Curry window despite a heavy wage bill and ageing partners in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and so they are handed Mexican forward Karim Lopez from the New Zealand Breakers as a younger, international‑flavoured swing.

Oklahoma City's two picks in the teens, Miami's first lottery dip since 2019, Charlotte's double swing at 14 and 18, and San Antonio's search for frontcourt support next to Victor Wembanyama all appear as snapshots rather than carefully sourced plans. The Thunder are described as facing a roster crunch after a 64‑win season and may once again flip one of their picks for a future protected first, mirroring last year's approach. The Heat are portrayed as needing more shot creation alongside Bam Adebayo. The Hornets are said to be looking for size and skill to pair with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The Spurs, unsurprisingly, are told to chase athletic, defensive bigs who can soak up some of the physical burden next to Wembanyama.

None of this is locked in. It is essentially one person's best guess at how the 2026 NBA draft could unfold, not a secret ledger of front-office intentions. With so many key details still missing, including full college stat lines, official combine measurements, medical reports and public comments from executives, every projection in this 2026 NBA mock draft should be treated with caution rather than as a promise of what will happen on draft night.