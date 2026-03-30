The music industry suffered a huge blow following the reported death of American house DJ and producer Daniel Wherret. Better known globally as DJ Dan, the legendary West Coast house producer allegedly died from a heart attack on Sunday, 29 March, according to his sister Dora King.

Concern grew for the artist after Wherret failed to show up for Spring Ball at Dead Ringer Bar in Reno, Nevada on 28 March. With no word on his whereabouts or status, organisers were forced to relay the bad news to the people in attendance at the venue.

It was after that no-show that his promoters revealed the tragic news on social media.

'It is with profound sorrow, deep admiration, and an enduring sense of gratitude and love that we announce the passing of Daniel Wherrett — known professionally to the world simply as DJ Dan — one of the most beloved, genre-defying, and genuinely influential pioneers in the history of American electronic music,' the Instagram post read.

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When it was first announced, the immediate question that crossed the minds of many was the DJ's cause of death. Being incommunicado for several days before that no-show in Nevada, no one had an inkling of what went wrong for Wherret.

Cause of Death Revealed by Sister

All those questions on the possible cause of death of Wherret were answered after his sister revealed it on Facebook. The former talent manager for Karaoke Fun Club posted:

'My Brother Dan AKA DJ Dan passed away of a massive heart attack today.... I can't believe he's gone,' the Facebook post read.

King's post drew several reactions, expressing their condolences to King for her loss.

'I am so sorry to hear this news. I remember when he would DJ my high school dances. He was such an amazing soul. My prayers are with you and your entire family tonight. 💚💚💚,' commenter Kim Zastoupil said.

Another commenter, Kevin Scott Mosley also sent his condolences, sharing how DJ Dan was a good teacher and was someone who made him laugh.

'So sorry to hear about Dan! He was such a good man, a great teacher and always made me laugh! Rest in power my dear friend! ❤️,' Mosley said.

Creating a Legacy in DJing

Born in Lacey, Washington, it was when Wherret moved to Southern California in the 1990s that he found his calling. With the rise of the underground rave scene, DJ Dan was a key figure in San Francisco's electronic movement.

Wherret co-founded the Funky Tekno Tribe collective and built a following in the world of house, techno and breakbeat according to Billboard.

Establishing his mark, DJ Dan is best remembered for seeing his hits make Billboard's Dance Club song charts. The one that stood out was That Phone Track in 2004.

Aside from that, Wherret saw three of his albums make it to Billboard's Top Dance Album chart. One of them, In Stereo, went as high as No. 11 in 2011.

'Dan's mixtapes in the 90s literally set the benchmarks of excellence. A super kind dear soul. RIP Dan,' Jay Tripwire said in response to DJ Dan's death announcement on Instagram.

Wherret's passing is tragic, clearly someone loved by many. Those who may be unfamiliar with him now may not understand. But as someone who followed and looked up to DJ Dan, listen to his work and you will see why many adored and looked forward to him delivering beats that would get anyone dancing.

'The world is quieter today. But press play on anything he touched, and you will hear exactly why we mourn him, and exactly why we are forever grateful he was here to inspire us,' read an official release from apt Entertainment.