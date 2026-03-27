Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle 'Mean' Joe Greene is very much alive, despite a wave of false reports claiming otherwise that circulated on social media this week. The rumours, which began spreading on Friday, 20 March 2026, prompted tributes and concern from fans online before the Steelers organisation stepped in to refute the claims, confirming that the 79-year-old Hall of Famer had not died.

'The false reports appeared on platforms like X. On Friday morning, an account under the name Johnny Cadillac posted, 'This day keeps getting worse!! R.I.P. Mean Joe Greene!!!,' spreading false information rapidly online, with other users sharing the news.

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​TMZ first flagged the story as a hoax on 20 March, reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers called the Greene death rumours 'not accurate.'

Joe Greene Confirmed Alive

​John McClain, NFL insider, confirmed that Greene is alive, and that he spoke with his family on a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said, 'Fortunately, Joe Greene has NOT died. I got that from his family. That report was fake news. Joe is doing great!!!,' per People.

​'Mean' Joe Greene is one of the most celebrated figures in NFL history. Drafted fourth overall by the Steelers in 1969, he was a cornerstone of the famed Steel Curtain defence that helped Pittsburgh win four Super Bowls during the 1970s.

He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, twice named Defensive Player of the Year, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. Greene remains a beloved figure among Steelers fans and across the football community.

Supporters and Steelers fans reacted to the clarification with relief and frustration that such a hoax gained traction. Online comments captured on Reddit showed many users expressing gratitude that Greene is alive and criticising those who spread the false news, showing how deeply such rumours can affect communities when they involve beloved figures.

NFL Legend 'Mean' Joe Greene Alive, Steelers Say, After Online Death Hoax | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/yCNC5sV67m pic.twitter.com/0T2EVvk2Y8 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 20, 2026

​ Celebrity Death Hoaxes and Misinformation

​False reports about celebrity deaths are not new, but social media has dramatically accelerated the amount of time it takes for them to spread. In recent years, high-profile figures have repeatedly been the subject of viral death hoaxes, often triggered by misleading posts, fake screenshots, or deliberately fabricated content. These rumours can gain millions of views and hundreds of thousands of shares within hours, prompting emotional reactions from fans before any official confirmation is issued.

​High-profile figures such as Tom Hanks, Jackie Chan, Celine Dion, and Morgan Freeman have all been victims of widespread death hoaxes over the years, with false claims spreading rapidly before being debunked.

Past hoaxes have also falsely claimed the deaths of Eminem and Justin Bieber, and, in many cases, the rumours originate from parody websites or manipulated social media posts, but gain credibility as they are shared and amplified by unsuspecting users.

​While Greene's legacy continues to be celebrated, both for his fierce competitiveness on the field and his contributions off it, the viral rumour serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing and the speed at which false reports can move through digital networks,

Fans are encouraged to rely on verified news sources and official team statements to avoid being misled by social media misinformation.