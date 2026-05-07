Kyle Loftis, the founder of the drag‑racing media platform 1320 Video, has died of an undisclosed cause at 34.

Loftis passed away on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves through the automotive world. 'We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320 Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock,' the company announced on Instagram.

1320 Video has not disclosed the official cause of Loftis' death, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate on what may have happened.

The brand instead emphasised his impact, saying, 'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport.'

Kyle Loftis's Legacy in Street Racing as a Sport

Loftis founded 1320 Video in 2003, initially sharing self‑shot photos of street racers online. The outlet quickly ballooned into a major drag‑racing hub for enthusiasts, and as of early May 2026, 1320 Video commands nearly 3 million Instagram followers and close to 4 million YouTube subscribers, with no signs of slowing down.

Loftis played a central role in popularising underground street‑racing content by packaging it for mass digital audiences, long before the genre became mainstream. By turning raw, grassroots footage into a structured brand, he helped reshape how drag racing is consumed and marketed online.

Unverified Speculations over Cause of Death

Read more Top 10 Most Viewed 1320 Videos: Founder Kyle Loftis Dies at 34 as Street Racing Fans Mourn Icon Top 10 Most Viewed 1320 Videos: Founder Kyle Loftis Dies at 34 as Street Racing Fans Mourn Icon

Before his death, Loftis had been recovering from a serious crash in December 2025, when the vehicle he was in reportedly lost control and caught fire.

That event factored into rumours surrounding his passing, but there is no confirmed connection between that crash and his death.

In the hours after the announcement, social media lit up with heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues. Wild speculations involving suicide also made the rounds online, but those claims remain unverified and have not been substantiated by Loftis's family or representatives.

The company's statement highlighted Loftis' personality as much as his professional legacy, describing him as a 'beam of light at every gathering' whose enthusiasm and kindness energised those around him. 'His enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious,' 1320 Video wrote, appealing for prayers that Kyle is now in a better place.

Fans Revisit Kyle Loftis Videos to Pay Tributes

Fans flocked to Loftis's videos in the aftermath, offering condolences. One video filmed days before his death showed him promoting a car performance product. The clip has now become a memorial to his legacy as a pioneering car enthusiast.

Messages were even posted in videos across the channel, a testament to Loftis' impact and influence. 'RIP Kyle, you will be so missed. Thanks for providing a safe place for all us automotive enthusiasts,' one user wrote, while another commented, 'You've been the GOAT of the racing scene for decades.'

Another fan recalled meeting Loftis at a Performance Racing Industry event. 'I'm so sad right now for your family and for all of us,' they wrote. We were lucky to have a guy like you that turned filming a bunch of us dummies in the streets and turning it into a massive positive movement towards drag racing. It was fun talking about the old days at PRI last year. Thanks for taking the time to meet my son and sign his cast. Rip my friend.'

While the company has offered condolences and remembrances, it has stayed silent on specifics such as time, location, or medical details surrounding his death. No immediate plans for a public memorial or service have been confirmed, leaving much of that information to be disclosed privately by his family.