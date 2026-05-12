Dirt late model racer Greg Martin has been handed a minimum of two-year suspension from all Best Plumber 604 Racing Series events following an intentional wreck during a Late Model dirt race at I-75 Raceway, an incident that has triggered widespread criticism, safety concerns, and calls for stronger disciplinary action. The decision was confirmed by the series after an official review of race footage showing Martin deliberately colliding with a stationary competitor's car while crew members were still on track.

Intentional Wreck at I-75 Raceway

The incident took place during a Late Model dirt race in the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series when Cory Hedgecock came to a stop on track after reportedly shutting off his engine. Hedgecock's crew had gathered around the vehicle when tensions escalated following an alleged on-track altercation involving Martin and a member of Hedgecock's team.

Footage reviewed by officials shows Greg Martin driving into the centre of the dirt track before deliberately striking Hedgecock's stationary car.

I may be wrong but I believe he got a 2 year ban for this!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MvySDesDmH — Bench Racing (@RacingBench) May 10, 2026

The collision caused immediate disruption in the pit area, with at least two crew members knocked to the ground during the impact. While no serious injuries were reported, the presence of personnel around the vehicle at the time raised significant safety concerns.

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Formal Suspension Issued

Following its review, the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series confirmed that Greg Martin has been suspended for a minimum of two years from all sanctioned events.

In its official statement, the series said driver and crew safety remains its highest priority and stressed that all participants are expected to maintain conduct that ensures the protection of competitors, officials, fans, and track personnel.

'Following a review of the events that took place during last night's feature race, the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series has made the decision to suspend Greg Martin from all Best Plumber 604 Racing Series events for a minimum of 2 years,' the statement reads. 'Driver and crew safety is of the utmost importance to the Best Plumber 604 Racing Series.'

The governing body did not rule out further disciplinary action, but confirmed the immediate suspension removes Martin from competition across the series for the duration of the penalty period.

Martin had been regarded as a contender for Rookie of the Year prior to the incident, making the suspension a major setback in his racing career.

Fan Reaction and Calls for Lifetime Ban

Reaction from the racing community has been strongly critical, with many fans and commentators calling for harsher penalties, including a lifetime ban from all dirt racing series.

Social media posts described the incident as reckless and dangerous, particularly given the proximity of crew members at the time of impact. Some fans argued that the two-year suspension does not adequately reflect the severity of the deliberate collision.

The incident has also sparked wider debate about discipline standards in regional motorsport series, where enforcement structures are often less extensive than in major national competitions.

Impact on Cory Hedgecock

Cory Hedgecock, whose car was struck during the incident, had already been disqualified from the race for unrelated reasons prior to the wreck. However, the collision has raised questions about financial and competitive consequences for his team.

In dirt track racing, teams are often responsible for their own repair costs, and the damage caused in this incident could result in a significant financial burden. Some supporters have suggested that compensation may be considered due to the nature of the crash and the involvement of crew members during the impact.

Possible Legal Implications Following the Incident

Beyond sporting sanctions, the intentional nature of the wreck has led to speculation about possible legal consequences for Greg Martin.

Given that crew members were present in the immediate vicinity when the collision occurred, there is concern that civil action could be pursued if injuries or negligence claims are raised.

While motorsport incidents are often governed internally by sanctioning bodies, the deliberate nature of this crash may bring additional scrutiny from legal authorities, depending on any formal complaints filed.