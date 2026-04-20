Dennis Rodman got online fans confused and bothered at the same time by his WWE Hall of Fame speech.

What was supposed to be a historic moment for Rodman and the WWE community was overshadowed by bizarre speculations. Instead of savouring every word 'Rodzilla' said during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, online fans found it difficult to understand what the NBA legend was saying.

Others, meanwhile, noticed that Rodman's thoughts were disorganised, per GiveMeSport.

Rodman Was Bashed

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The event was livestreamed on the WWE's official YouTube channel. Clips of the full video were later re-uploaded on different social media platforms. Unsurprisingly, most of the fans who commented on Rodman's speech relentlessly bashed him.

'WTF did I just watch?' a fan said.

'I have NO idea what Dennis Rodman was talking about. My guy should've read that teleprompter,' another commented.

'This Dennis Rodman speech is a train wreck!' one fan remarked.

Some even attributed Rodman's random thoughts and seemingly slurred speech to alcoholism or substance abuse.

'I wouldn't mind Dennis Rodman speaking random s*** if I could've actually understood what he was saying!' reacted one fan.

However, one X user claimed that it was due to Rodman's 'severe public anxiety'.

'For all the people saying Dennis was high/drunk, you clearly have had little exposure to Dennis Rodman. That's what someone with severe public anxiety looks like when they aren't self-medicating with drugs or alcohol,' one fan explained.

Why Rodman Deserved His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

While purists may point to Rodman's limited in-ring performances and moments, Rodman's induction into the Class of 2026 is more than a marketing ploy. For the WWE, it wasn't about Rodman's longevity in the organisation but the mark he left on pro wrestling in his brief run with the company.

During his pro wrestling stint, Rodman blurred the lines between professional sports and scripted spectacle. While he never held a WWE championship, his accomplishments are tethered to his legendary run in WCW during the height of the 'Monday Night Wars'.

As a prominent member of the New World Order (nWo), Rodman famously teamed up with the late Hulk Hogan, who was also his close friend. Among Rodman's most notable matches took place at Bash at the Beach 1998 where he and Hogan faced Diamond Dallas Page and Karl Malone. It was a match that capitalised on his real-life NBA Finals rivalry with the then-Utah Jazz power forward.

Beyond tag-team main events, Rodman's wrestling resume includes winning the first-ever Celebrity Championship Wrestling tournament. He also engaged in a high-profile feud with 'Macho Man' Randy Savage.

Unlike many celebrity WWE inductees who provided mere cameos, Rodman was considered a needle-mover who brought mainstream legitimacy and massive pay-per-view buy rates to the business. Many believe Rodman deserved the honour because he treated professional wrestling with genuine passion rather than a paycheck-driven obligation.

Rodman's willingness to skip an NBA Finals practice with the Chicago Bulls to appear on the squared circle remains one of the most infamous examples of crossover commitment in sports history.