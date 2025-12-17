This isn't the first time Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine have set off dating rumours, but it may be the clearest signal yet.

The pair have been linked before after earlier public sightings in Brazil, which we previously covered, though nothing official ever followed. Now, fresh photos from São Paulo have reignited the conversation, with fans suggesting the repeat appearances feel less accidental and more deliberate.

As of mid-December 2025, Mendes and Marquezine have once again been spotted together, moving comfortably through public spaces and making little effort to avoid attention. The renewed sightings have led many to believe the two are no longer trying to keep things quiet, even if they still haven't confirmed a relationship outright.

Why the Rumours Are Back Again

The latest wave of speculation follows a familiar pattern. In November, Mendes and Marquezine were seen together at Dua Lipa's concert in São Paulo, appearing close and engaged throughout the show. Soon after, they were photographed heading to a cinema in Rio de Janeiro, followed by additional outings that included time on a rooftop, a beach day in São Conrado, and relaxed strolls through the city.

it couple in brasil pic.twitter.com/QayzYdHJTF — Shawn Mendes jpg (@shawnmndsjpg) December 16, 2025

Things escalated in mid-December. On 15 December, the two were photographed leaving a lengthy dinner at Elena restaurant in Rio's Jardim Botânico, where they reportedly stayed for several hours with a small group. The next day, cameras caught them arriving together at São Paulo's airport, with Mendes carrying luggage and one of Marquezine's dogs, as they travelled side by side.

While there has been no public confirmation, the frequency and visibility of these outings have shifted the tone of the conversation. Rather than a one-off coincidence, fans and entertainment outlets now see a pattern, one that suggests the pair are comfortable being seen together, even if they're not ready to label it.

Who Is Bruna Marquezine?

Bruna Reis Maia, known professionally as Bruna Marquezine, was born on 4 August 1995 in Duque de Caxias, near Rio de Janeiro. Now 30, she is one of Brazil's most recognisable actresses, having started her career at the age of five.

She rose to fame through Brazilian telenovelas such as Women in Love, Salve Jorge, and I Love Paraisópolis, eventually becoming a household name. International audiences were introduced to her through her Hollywood debut in the 2023 DC film Blue Beetle, where she played Jenny Kord.

She has also appeared in Netflix's Maldivas and built a parallel career in fashion, serving as a YSL Beauty ambassador and attending major global fashion events.

The Neymar Chapter

Marquezine's global recognition expanded further due to her long, on-and-off relationship with soccer star Neymar Jr. The two dated intermittently from around 2013 to 2018 after meeting at Carnival. Their relationship was heavily followed in Brazil and ended amid persistent rumours of infidelity.

Neymar has since moved on and is now in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi.

Following that breakup, Marquezine was linked to model Marlon Teixeira, actor Maurício Destri, singer Tiago Iorc, and, most recently, actor-singer João Guilherme, with whom she reportedly split in 2024.

Meanwhile, Mendes, 27, has kept a lower profile romantically in recent years after his highly publicised relationship with Camila Cabello, which lasted from 2019 to 2021. Since then, he has been linked to a handful of rumoured flings, including Sabrina Carpenter, but has no confirmed long-term partner.

Neither Mendes nor Marquezine has addressed the rumours directly.