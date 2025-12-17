Online speculation linking Bettina Anderson, the Palm Beach socialite now engaged to Donald Trump Jr, with a past romantic interest in Elon Musk has circulated widely on social media. The claims, suggesting she once wanted to date Musk or have his children, have gained traction despite no confirmation from credible news organisations.

Anderson and Trump Jr's engagement was publicly announced on 15 December 2025 at a White House holiday reception, drawing significant media attention and scrutiny of both her personal history and the origins of unverified online claims. Reports indicate they have been together for about a year and appeared publicly at events including a wedding in India and president Donald Trump's inauguration.

The rumours about Musk appear to have originated on gossip sites and anonymous social media posts rather than from established news outlets, and remain unverified. Neither Anderson nor Musk has publicly commented on them, and no photographs, messages, or confirmed sources substantiate the claims.

Engagement Confirmation and Anderson's Background

Donald Trump Jr, 47, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson, 39, at a White House holiday party on 15 December 2025, according to CNN. Reports indicate Anderson accepted the proposal during the festive event, with Trump Jr thanking her for her 'yes' while addressing guests.

Anderson, a socialite and philanthropist based in Palm Beach, Florida, has previously worked in modelling and charity sectors. She graduated from Columbia University with a degree in art history and has been involved with environmental and charitable organisations, according to People. Reports describe her as active in local nonprofits and conservation efforts, alongside her social engagements.

The couple first became publicly linked in 2024, shortly after Trump Jr's engagement to former television host Kimberly Guilfoyle ended. Guilfoyle, who had been engaged to Trump Jr since 2022, later received a diplomatic appointment as US ambassador to Greece.

This engagement marks Trump Jr's third. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years, with whom he shares five children, and was later engaged to Guilfoyle. That engagement ended in late 2024.

Viral Rumours About Elon Musk

Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX, Tesla and other ventures, is a frequent subject of online speculation about his personal life. However, claims linking him romantically to Anderson are based on anonymous accounts cited by tabloid and entertainment outlets, not on verified evidence or statements.

There are no official statements from Anderson or Musk supporting any suggestion of a romantic relationship between them, and neither individual has publicly acknowledged such a connection. Musk's documented relationship history does not include Anderson, according to The Standard.

😅Don Jr.’s 47, girlfriend initially had her sights set on his father’s favorite frenemy. Bettina Anderson, 38, was “going for Elon Musk,” before she cozied up to the president’s oldest son, sources told the Daily Mail on Tuesday. She tried to use Jr., to get closer to the Tesla… pic.twitter.com/fKiKiLEtCe — Sumner (@renmusb1) November 12, 2025

Bettina Anderson aiming for Elon Musk and landing on Don Trump Jr. is like shopping for a Tesla and driving off the lot in a golf cart with a MAGA flag zip-tied to the back. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1h1Enhs78C — Vegas Bob (@VegasBobBets) December 16, 2025

Before dating Don Jr., Bettina Anderson had her eyes on Elon Musk, ultimately settling on Trump’s eldest son, according to the Daily Mail



“She told me she wanted to have one of Elon’s babies and thought going after Don Jr would help her get close to Elon,” a friend told the Mail pic.twitter.com/PmCNNsvHVu — @onoso.bsky.social (@dotNoso) November 12, 2025

Why the Rumours Persist

Media analysts note that rumours involving high-profile figures like Musk and the Trump family can spread widely because of public interest in their private lives. Researchers on digital misinformation have noted that silence or lack of comment from public figures may be misinterpreted as tacit confirmation, even when no evidence exists.

There is no indication from credible sources that Anderson was ever romantically linked with Musk or expressed interest in having his children. Until authoritative information emerges, the claims remain unsubstantiated.