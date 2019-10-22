Nicki Minaj has been referring to Kenneth Petty as her "husband" for a long time, but the rapper has now officially tied the knot with the 41-year-old.

The "Super Bass" rapper took to Instagram on Monday night to make the exciting announcement. Minja shared a cryptic video showing matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front and captioned it " Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19".

The caption suggested that the couple tied the knot on Monday, less than a year after they started dating and that Onika Tanya Maraj Petty is Minaj's new official name.

The 36-year-old rapper had filed for a marriage license in August this year and had revealed on an episode of her Queen Radio show that she would be married in "about 80 days", reports USA Today.

"We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days," she explained at the time.

However, Minaj had also said the big wedding will have to wait as her music album is her priority at the moment. "I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don't want to do the big wedding now. We'll do the big wedding later," she had said.

Marriage was on the cards for the rapper even when she made their relationship Instagram official. "He wants me to be his wife- his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW," she had captioned a series of photos of the two of them. Petty even got a tattoo of the rapper's birth name, Onika.

In March, Minaj sparked rumours that she might already be married when she called Petty her "husband" on her radio show. "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all," she said.

Minaj had earlier defended Petty when criticised about her choice of boyfriend. Petty is a registered sex offender in the state of New York and served time in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in 2002.

Responding to the criminal past, the rapper had written on Instagram, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo". Minaj has known Petty since they were teenagers and feels he has matured now.