Nicki Minaj has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after a White House official jokingly suggested that the rapper could become the administration's next press secretary. The remark followed Minaj's appearance alongside President Donald Trump and prompted X users to question her citizenship status and suitability for the high-profile communications role.

The exchange came after Katie Zacharia's five-day tenure as press secretary ended on 16 October 2026. Although White House Communications Director Steven Cheung's post appeared to be a joke rather than a formal announcement, it reignited questions about Minaj's nationality and the possibility of her joining the Trump administration.

X Users Question Nicki Minaj's Eligibility for White House Role

The controversy followed Minaj's appearance alongside Trump during his visit to Michigan on 25 October. Cheung shared a video of himself speaking with the rapper about the president's economic policies, foreign affairs and work ethic.

Accompanying the footage, Cheung wrote, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ'.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

The comment quickly attracted responses from users who questioned the suggestion, with several focusing on Minaj's citizenship status.

One commenter wrote, 'Hey MAGA, she's NOT an American citizen', while another addressed Trump's supporters directly, saying, 'Might want to choose an actual American citizen'.

Hey MAGA, she’s NOT an American citizen. — Blame Canada (@cind3rella1213) October 26, 2026

A third user criticised the suggestion, writing, 'She's not even an American. This Administration is PATHETIC'. Another responded to the apparent prospect with, 'The jokes just keep writing themselves'.

The reactions highlighted questions about Minaj's background and the qualifications expected of someone serving as the administration's principal spokesperson. However, the comments reflected users' opinions rather than an official determination of her eligibility, and no formal appointment was announced.

She’s not even an American. This Administration is PATHETIC. — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) October 25, 2026

Nicki Minaj's Name Resurfaces After Earlier White House Rumours

Minaj's name had already surfaced as a potential White House press secretary in August 2026, following a viral parody post that fooled some X users. The post, shared by the parody account PobBase on 13 August, falsely claimed that Minaj would replace Karoline Leavitt, who had announced her departure from the role to spend more time with her family.

The post read, 'Nicki Minaj will replace Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary at the end of the month. (Via: Deadline)'. However, the claim was fabricated, and there was no evidence that Minaj had been selected for the position.

By referencing Deadline, the parody appeared to lend credibility to the fictional announcement. The post attracted more than one million views and hundreds of comments, with some users admitting they had initially believed it.

One user wrote, 'I half believed it', while another commented, 'The fact this COULD be real is scary lol'. The reactions reflected both amusement at the unlikely suggestion and confusion over the unconfirmed appointment.

Nicki Minaj Previously Addressed Her US Citizenship

Minaj discussed her citizenship status during a TikTok Live session in September 2024, saying that she was not a US citizen despite having lived in the country for decades. 'I'm not a citizen of America. Isn't that crazy?', she told fans, explaining that she was born in Trinidad and Tobago.

The rapper also expressed frustration that her financial contributions to the country had not earned her what she described as honorary citizenship. 'You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago', she said.

Minaj moved to the United States at the age of five. Reports have described her as a lawful permanent resident, commonly known as a green card holder. However, her 2024 remarks alone do not establish her current citizenship status, and her present immigration status has not been conclusively confirmed in the reporting reviewed.

Her comments have resurfaced amid questions about her suitability for a hypothetical White House role. Nevertheless, the online debate does not establish that she has been formally considered for the position or that her citizenship status would, by itself, determine her eligibility.

For now, the discussion surrounding Minaj's hypothetical appointment remains centred on social media, where users continue to debate her background, qualifications and suitability for a prominent role in the White House.