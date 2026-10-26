Rapper Nicki Minaj reaffirmed her support for President Donald Trump at a Michigan rally on Sunday, 25 October, urging voters to back Republican candidates Mike Rogers and John James ahead of the November midterm elections.

Minaj praised Trump's return to office during the event at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron, telling supporters he had changed the country's political atmosphere and given people 'a future to look forward to.' She also led chants of 'We love Trump' as she addressed the crowd.

Her appearance came after she travelled to Michigan aboard Air Force One with Trump. She ended her address by pledging to support him again if he sought another term, saying: 'If you run again, I will support you again.'

Nicki Minaj while speaking at Trump’s rally today in Michigan:



“We want our children to grow up in a place where we can proud of, we don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” pic.twitter.com/CG4KGZbUy6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2026

Minaj Backs Republican Candidates in Michigan

Minaj told the audience she was honoured to appear alongside Trump and praised what she described as his resilience and impact on the country.

'Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country,' she said, according to MLive. She added that his return had given people 'a future to look forward to.'

The rapper encouraged voters to support Rogers in the Senate race and James in the gubernatorial contest. Her appearance gave the Republican campaign event a high-profile celebrity supporter as candidates sought to mobilise voters ahead of the midterms.

Minaj also criticised gender-affirming medical interventions for children, telling the crowd: 'We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes. Leave the children alone, leave them out of it.'

Her comments added to the political messaging at the rally, where Trump was campaigning for Republican candidates in the state. Minaj's pledge to support him again reinforced her public backing for the president.

Trump Comments on Minaj's Appearance

Trump drew attention to Minaj during his speech when he praised her backside, asked her to stand and said he hoped she had not been offended by his remarks.

'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss,' he told the audience at McMorran Place Arena.

He then returned to his speech, saying: 'OK, I'm going to get back to my story. I'm sorry, Nicki. I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time.'

Trump made the remark after discussing earlier comments about Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted's physique. He had previously referred to Husted's backside while talking about the senator's athletic build.

White House Official Jokes About Minaj's Role

Before the rally, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj speaking with him aboard Air Force One. In the clip, she praised Trump's understanding of the economy, foreign policy and work ethic.

Cheung later joked on social media that Minaj could become the next White House press secretary. The official Trump War Room account also joined in with the suggestion. Neither post announced an appointment.

The Michigan rally followed a campaign appearance in Detroit the previous day by former president Barack Obama, who appeared alongside Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and other Michigan Democrats. The events reflected efforts by both parties to mobilise support ahead of the November midterm elections.