In the last few weeks, the video game industry witnessed an upsurge of news related to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. While the former is yet to be officially unveiled by Sony, several patent application documents have leaked that gives people an idea of what to expect. Microsoft, on the other hand, was more forthcoming when it comes it its new console. So far, consumers already know some of its key specifications and features. Meanwhile, Nintendo does not have anything in store for 2020, but others believe it can still compete.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the Switch and Switch Lite is its portability. Traditionally, AAA video games are designed for use with home consoles with more processing power. Nevertheless, Nintendo has proven that its platform does not need to rely on horsepower alone. CCN is pointing out that the hybrid game system is celebrating its third anniversary this month. As such, gamers might be wondering as to what the company might have in store moving forward.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are slated to launch this fall, but there are still several unanswered questions regarding pricing and global availability. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has crippled the manufacturing segment of China's economy, forecasts of production delays and supply shortages are likely to happen. Even Nintendo's highly anticipated "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Limited Edition Switch release was delayed by the ongoing epidemic.

There are those who speculate that the next-generation PlayStation and Xbox will bring groundbreaking changes to how players enjoy their games. Despite, the powerful performance touted by the aforementioned consoles, the quality of titles upon launch will make a huge difference. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was the best-selling software when the Switch came out. Therefore, sources speculate Nintendo might release the highly anticipated sequel later this year.

As it stands, the Nintendo Switch is likely going to sell even more units in 2020. Just as former Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime stated before. The company will rely on a continuous stream of third-party and first-party games that will be released strategically throughout each year. Therefore, fans can probably expect to see more platform exclusives by the time the PS5 and Xbox Series X hit retailers.