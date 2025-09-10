KEY POINTS Gov. Greg Abbott declared a ban on Sharia law in Texas after a viral imam-led boycott campaign.

Imam F. Qasim ibn Ali Khan warned Muslim shops to stop selling pork, alcohol and lottery tickets.

Videos showed Khan confronting shopkeepers and threatening boycotts by month's end.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared that Sharia law will not be tolerated in the state after a Houston-area imam went viral for pressuring Muslim-owned stores to stop selling pork, alcohol and lottery tickets.

The row erupted when Imam F. Qasim ibn Ali Khan of Masjid At-Tawhid posted videos confronting a Muslim store employee and accusing the business of stocking products deemed 'haram' — forbidden under Islamic law.

Abbott's Response

Abbott moved quickly to denounce the imam's campaign, citing state law.

'I signed laws that BAN Sharia Law and Sharia Compounds in Texas,' the governor wrote on X.

He added: 'No business & no individual should fear fools like this. If this person, or ANYONE, attempts to impose Sharia compliance, report it to local law enforcement or the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.'

Abbott's office also stressed: 'In Texas, we believe in equal rights under the law for all men, women, & children. Any legal system that flouts human rights is BANNED in the state of Texas.'

While Abbott did not specify which law he was invoking, he previously signed legislation in 2017 barring state judges from applying any foreign legal system, including Muslim law, in US courtrooms.

Imam Launches Boycott Campaign

Imam Khan, whose mosque is affiliated with the Nation of Islam, has defended his initiative, saying Muslim businesses must adhere to Islamic teachings or face organised boycotts.

In one of several clips shared on TikTok, where he has more than 17,000 followers, Khan declared: 'We're kicking off a national protest and demonstration campaign against all Muslim businesses that have haram in their stores.'

'The people that call themselves Muslims should not be selling haram in their stores... Pork, alcohol and gambling need to stop', he added.

Khan, seen holding printed protest signs outside a storefront, warned that shop owners have until the end of the month to remove the products or relocate. He described the campaign as a form of da'wah, or religious outreach.

'This is the beginning of the campaign. We're serving notice to America and the world that enough is enough', he said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) criticised Abbott's declaration as inflammatory, warning it misrepresents Islamic practice.

'When Texas Muslims pray to God five times a day, donate (to) charity, fast in Ramadan, or speak up against injustice, among many other practices, they are observing sharia', CAIR said in a statement.

The organisation said comparing Islamic observance to a parallel legal system was misleading: 'It is false that Sharia is banned in Texas.'

Social Media Erupts

The controversy triggered heated exchanges online, with supporters and critics weighing in.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, posted: 'The fact that jihadists are going door to door in Texas trying to impose Sharia Law in Texas is a testament to the lack of GOP leadership in Texas.

'The biggest mistake the GOP ever made was allowing for George W. Bush to get away with proclaiming "we are not at war with Islam" in the days after 9/11/01.

'We actually are. And until the GOP wakes up to that, nothing is going to change.'

Another user, Joseph, said: 'NO Greg...you hunt down criminals and throw them the hell out of Texas or lock them up.

'You don't "fill out a report" and nothing ever happens. HUNT their asses down and apply the damn law. Its all over the damn news and social media on video for God's sake. Get off your ass and hunt them down.'

Others questioned religious consistency. 'Thought Bible is also against gambling and alcohol', wrote a user named Big Alpha.

'Yes it is but you shouldn't force it down people's throat they are all adults and they know what they are doing', another user replied.

Legal Boundaries

Despite the rhetoric, experts note that Khan has not broken any laws. His actions so far have been limited to peaceful protests and online campaigning, both of which are protected under the First Amendment. No threats of violence have been reported.

Still, Abbott's sharp response reflects longstanding Republican efforts to position Texas as a bulwark against what he describes as creeping foreign influence.

Khan's affiliation with the Nation of Islam, which is widely viewed as extremist by mainstream Muslim leaders, has further complicated the debate. Some critics argue his confrontations risk fuelling anti-Muslim sentiment and unfairly targeting ordinary shopkeepers.

His warnings that Muslim businesses could face boycotts have also unsettled local merchants, who rely on mixed clientele in diverse neighbourhoods across Houston.

What Happens Next

With Abbott pledging to enforce a ban on Sharia law and Khan promising to escalate his boycott campaign, the confrontation has exposed deep cultural and religious tensions in Texas.

For now, the legal boundaries remain clear: US law protects peaceful protest, but any attempt to impose religious law carries no standing in the state. Whether the dispute fizzles out or sparks wider unrest could depend on how both sides manage the delicate balance between free speech, religious practice and the rule of law.