Noah Wyle, the 55-year-old star of HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, was named People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, drawing mixed reactions online, with fans celebrating a comeback heartthrob and critics demanding a second opinion.

The reveal landed Tuesday, 27 October, when People released its latest Sexiest Man Alive cover, dated 9 November. Within six hours, the magazine's Instagram post drew more than 2,700 comments, and the split was obvious from the first scroll.

A Comeback Heartthrob From the Pitt

Wyle, born on 4 June 1971, first drew a following as Dr John Carter on ER in the 1990s. His return as Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch on The Pitt has powered a late-career surge, winning him a second consecutive Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series in September and a Golden Globe. The Pitt also took the Emmy for outstanding drama series.

He credited his wife, Sara Wells, with talking him into accepting. Wyle said the offer 'sounded like a prank', adding that in a million years he never expected the honour. Separately, People's reader poll drew more than 250,000 votes, handing side titles to Stephen Colbert as Sexiest Silver Fox and Travis Kelce as Sexiest Cat Dad.

The Second Opinion Pushback

The cover tagline read 'no second opinion needed'. Plenty of readers offered one anyway. On TikTok, Instagram, and X, users questioned the choice.

Noah Wyle has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2026. https://t.co/2fCd5Df56e — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2026

One X user wrote 'literally just a white man', while another declared 'YES A SECOND OPINION WAS NEEDED'. A top Instagram comment reading 'Did all the other men die?' gathered more than 9,600 likes.

Some of the debate also touched on Wyle's age. One commenter suggested choosing another older actor, while others insisted the title should reward charisma and character over youth. Some fans of The Pitt preferred his co-star Shawn Hatosy instead.

Following a Boundary-Pushing 2025 Pick

Wyle succeeds Jonathan Bailey, the Wicked and Bridgerton star who in 2025 became the first openly gay man to hold the title. That contrast fed into a second strand of criticism. Some readers preferred Bailey's historic selection, and one urged the magazine to 'choose jonathan bailey again'.

Supporters pushed back just as hard. One wrote that Wyle offers more than looks, pointing to his charisma and a career built on substance. The cover photo collected more than 62,000 likes even as the comment threads filled with jokes and doubt.

What the Title Still Means

The debate doubles as a test of who gets called attractive and why. People has crowned a Sexiest Man Alive every year since Mel Gibson in 1985, and the pick now travels further and faster online than the magazine that prints it. For younger audiences meeting Wyle for the first time, the reveal played as an introduction rather than a coronation.

George Clooney, Wyle's ER co-star, foreshadowed the moment in January, joking that AARP should run a 'sexiest man still alive' issue and nominating Wyle first. Nine months on, the real title has arrived, prank-like disbelief and all, proving the heartthrob debate still draws a crowd even when the crowd cannot agree.