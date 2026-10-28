A Threads post joking that straight men can fancy only one blonde celebrity at a time has drawn contrasting reactions, with commenters challenging its claim that Sydney Sweeney appeals to men while Sabrina Carpenter is supposedly favoured by women and gay men.

Shared by Threads user, the post says Sweeney 'activates the male receptor' and Carpenter is 'detected exclusively by women and gay men'. Its mock-scientific language turns celebrity preference into an absurd theory, presenting attraction as if it followed a biological rule.

Commenters Challenge Carpenter's Supposed Audience

One user questioned why straight men supposedly do not openly appreciate Carpenter, writing: 'The fact they straight guys don't talk about how hot Sabrina Carpenter is troubling'.

Another commenter made their preference explicit: 'Sabrina Carpenter is a million times more hot than Sweeny. You're absolutely delicious'.

Both responses contradict the joke's suggested divide between the singer's audience and Sweeney's. Rather than accepting that Carpenter's appeal is limited to women and gay men, the commenters expressed attraction to her themselves. Their remarks are the clearest counterpoint to the post's central claim, although they remain individual opinions rather than evidence of broader preferences.

One Response Re-frames What Counts as Attractive

Another commenter contrasted their teenage idea of attractiveness with what they valued as an adult. They wrote that their wife's 'double masters degree and parenting skills' were hotter than Sweeney's public image.

The response challenges the joke from a different direction. Instead of arguing that Carpenter is more attractive, it questions the premise that celebrity appearance should be the deciding measure. The comment makes personal qualities and changing priorities the comparison, rather than treating the two women as competing options.

A separate user called Carpenter a 'girls girl' and criticised Sweeney's perceived relationship with the patriarchy, qualifying the judgement as 'just vibes'. That wording signals a personal impression, not an established fact about the actress.

Readers Respond Differently to the Satire

The post's exaggerated language was not immediately clear to every reader. One commenter asked: 'Satire? I really hope so'. Another replied that it was satire, pointing to the caption's highly specific details and the account's reputation for this kind of humour.

Recognising the joke did not prevent commenters from disputing its assumptions.

What the Reactions Show

Sweeney is known for acting roles including Euphoria, while Carpenter is a pop singer recognised for her music. Their different public profiles give the post its contrast, but the supplied comments do not demonstrate that either celebrity attracts a particular gender or sexuality more than the other.

The responses range from direct expressions of attraction to Carpenter to a rejection of appearance as the main measure of appeal. The 'girls girl' remark adds a subjective judgement about Sweeney, while the satire exchange shows uncertainty about how the post should be read.

Neither celebrity is shown responding publicly to the post, and its overall engagement has not been verified. Available comments illustrate individual reactions, not a measurable public consensus. The comments cannot establish whether these preferences are common or whether the joke reflects any wider pattern in audience behaviour or celebrity popularity.