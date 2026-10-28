Amanda Bynes has come under scrutiny from some social media users after she shared a teaser for her new rap track, Trap House, with critics questioning, without evidence, whether artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create it.

The former Nickelodeon star, 40, posted a short clip of the song's hook to her more than 700,000 Instagram followers on Monday.

A number of commenters claimed the vocals or visuals appeared to be AI-generated or AI-assisted. Neither Bynes nor her label, Create Music Group, has responded publicly, and IBTimes UK has been unable to verify the claims.

The teaser shows Bynes dancing with a group to a rage-style hip hop beat and credits her alongside artists Zabba and Lil Dexx. She captioned it: 'get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang'. No release date has been announced.

Fans Divided Over Amanda Bynes Rap Teaser

Early reaction was largely positive, with many followers recalling her comedy career. One wrote: 'THATS MY GIRLLLLLLL!!!' Another urged her to write a song called 'Amanda, Please', a nod to her catchphrase from the Nickelodeon sketch show The Amanda Show.

Within hours, however, some commenters became critical. One wrote: 'Literally anything is better than using slop AI, babe.' Another said: 'Ugh, AI. I support Amanda. I love her, but oooof, why the AI??'

The debate has emerged at a time when parts of the music industry have raised concerns about AI-cloned voices and AI-generated tracks appearing on streaming platforms. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether any AI tools were used in relation to Trap House, so the online claims should be treated with caution.

New Direction in Amanda Bynes' Music Career

Trap House is Bynes's second release with the Los Angeles-based label, which she signed with in April. Her first, Girlfriend, a collaboration with rapper Fenix Flexin, a former member of the group Shoreline Mafia, was released earlier this year.

Music is the latest of several projects since she stepped back from acting. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019, has explored podcasting and this year hosted an art show in Los Angeles. She has also teased an accessories line.

Career and Conservatorship Background

Bynes rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show, before moving into films including Big Fat Liar (2002), What a Girl Wants (2003) and Easy A (2010). Easy A was her last major screen role, and she confirmed in 2012 that she had retired from acting.

Her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs in 2013, following a series of run ins with police between 2010 and 2014. The arrangement ended in 2022 after her lawyer told the court that Bynes felt her condition had improved and that court supervision was no longer necessary.

Bynes has spoken publicly about her struggles with mental health and drug use. In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, she described her drug use as having become 'a really dark, sad world'. In 2023 she was reported to have been placed on a 72 hour psychiatric hold in Los Angeles.

Since then she has kept a relatively low profile, sharing occasional updates with followers on social media.