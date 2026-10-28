Noah Wyle's PEOPLE 'Sexiest Man Alive' title has sparked a wave of online debate, with some fans questioning the choice and arguing that the 55-year-old actor is not even the sexiest man on his own show, The Pitt. Wyle was named PEOPLE's 2026 'Sexiest Man Alive' on 27 October, taking over from Wicked star Jonathan Bailey. While many celebrated the recognition, others questioned the choice, with The Pitt co-star Shawn Hatosy emerging as a favourite alternative.

The backlash comes as Wyle enjoys a career resurgence with The Pitt, earning consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Yet the actor initially struggled to believe that the magazine had chosen him, while his wife, Sara, urged him to accept the honour.

Fans Question Wyle's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title

PEOPLE's Instagram announcement reportedly attracted more than 2,700 comments within six hours, with some users openly questioning the decision. 'He's not even the sexiest man on his show,' one Reddit commenter wrote after they announced Wyle as its latest 'Sexiest Man Alive'

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'Even you don't believe THIS is the sexiest man alive,' one commenter wrote, while another asked: 'Did all the other men die?' Similar reactions have also emerged, including one critic who wrote: 'Out of all of the people in the world...this is who you pick? You've got to be kidding.'

Others questioned the magazine's wider approach to the annual honour, with one commenter writing: 'The phrase "sexiest man alive" has been so abused by People's magazine!'

Shawn Hatosy Emerges as Fan Favourite

Hatosy, who plays Dr Jack Abbot on The Pitt, emerged as a favourite alternative during the debate. 'How did y'all aim to the right show and MISS COMPLETELY?!? Shawn Hatosy was right there,' one commenter wrote.

Shawn Hatosy has been named the PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive of 2026 because no one actually picked Noah Wyle. https://t.co/Sa8gcIMbFw pic.twitter.com/bwild4aKSE — red 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞 (@sharliehorse) October 27, 2026

Another said Wyle was 'not even the sexiest guy on The Pitt', while others argued Hatosy should have received the title instead. The comparisons are online reactions only and do not indicate that Hatosy was officially considered for the title.

Not even the sexiest guy on the Pitt.pic.twitter.com/CEm3HS9PsA — 𝒂 (@coxrab) October 27, 2026

The response has not been universally negative, with the magazine's Instagram post showing more than 80,000 likes. 'It's about the whole person, not JUST a handsome face or a perfect body,' one supporter wrote, describing Wyle as 'absolutely gorgeous' and 'aging like fine wine'.

Wife Urges Wyle To Accept the Title

While fans debated the decision, Wyle's wife, Sara, 46, had no such doubts and persuaded him to accept the honour. 'She thinks I'm a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,' Wyle said. 'I thought, "Okay, if you say so."'

He also joked that Sara was pleased the title reflected well on her own taste. Wyle initially thought the honour was a prank, telling PEOPLE: 'Just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.'

Sara's encouragement ultimately helped him embrace the recognition, even as their children had more mixed reactions. Wyle said his son warned that the title could bring additional attention and haters, while his older daughter joked that she would tease him about it for years.

The title comes during a career resurgence for the former ER star, whose portrayal of Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch on The Pitt has earned him consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The series returns for Season 3 in January 2027.