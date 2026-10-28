Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom is making a surprising career move by joining OnlyFans, with plans to share risqué content and a promise that subscribers could discover sides of his life they have never seen before. Odom has hinted at more revelations to come as he launches his account, while his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also joined the subscription-based platform. The couple could eventually film content together, adding another twist to the former NBA star's latest venture, TMZ reported.

Lamar Odom Promises 'Surprises' on OnlyFans

Odom has addressed the assumptions people make about OnlyFans, suggesting that his account may offer more than subscribers expect.

'People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see,' Odom said.

The former basketball star also hinted that his life experiences would provide material for his new online venture, suggesting that the public had yet to see every side of him.

'I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet,' he added.

His comments suggest that he intends to share a more personal side of himself, although he has not publicly outlined the full scope of the content planned for his page.

Ex-Lakers Star Plans Risqué OnlyFans Content

Sources close to Odom said he intends to post risqué content on his OnlyFans account, although the material will not be too extreme for now.

The sources did not specify precisely what the content would involve or how frequently he planned to post.

Odom's remarks have left the nature of his planned material open to interpretation. While OnlyFans is widely associated with adult content, the platform also hosts creators who share other forms of exclusive material with subscribers.

Fans can find Odom's account at his official OnlyFans page. Further details about subscription costs, posting schedules, or specific content plans have not been provided.

Rachel Bradley Joins OnlyFans as Couple Teases Collaboration

Odom is not the only one in his relationship to have joined the platform. His girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also launched her own OnlyFans account.

The couple may film content together in the future, although no confirmed plans or timetable for a collaboration have been announced. It also remains unclear what kind of material they might produce together.

Bradley's account is available on her official OnlyFans page.

The development gives the couple separate platforms to share content, while the possibility of future joint appearances adds another layer to Odom's latest career move.

Odom Moves Beyond His NBA Career

Odom is best known for his basketball career, including his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. His move to OnlyFans represents a new venture beyond the sport that established his public profile.

His comments about being an open book have placed his personal experiences at the centre of the launch, with the former NBA player hinting at previously unseen aspects of his life.

For now, the precise direction of Odom's OnlyFans account remains unclear. Reports have surfaced about his planned risqué posts, while any collaboration with Bradley remains possible rather than confirmed.