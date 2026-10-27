Tom Brady reportedly 'really likes' Candice Swanepoel but is not looking to jump into another serious relationship just yet, according to the latest update about their romance. The retired NFL star, 49, and the Victoria's Secret model, 38, have reportedly been dating for months while keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye.

A source said Brady is enjoying his time with Swanepoel but is not in a rush to enter another serious relationship. Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with their divorce finalised in 2022.

Keeping the Romance Private

'Tom has been seeing Candice and really likes spending time with her,' the source told Page Six, adding that Brady 'isn't looking to jump into another serious relationship just yet'. The source also said Brady has dated several women since his split from Bündchen and appears comfortable with where he is in his personal life.

'He was married for a long time and doesn't appear to be in any rush to settle down again,' another source said, according to the publication.

PEOPLE previously reported that Brady and Swanepoel have been dating 'for a while', with a source saying they are 'spending a lot of time together'. 'They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient,' the insider said.

Another source said Swanepoel has been 'very secretive and selective' about whom she has told about their relationship, adding that the pair have gone to lengths to avoid being spotted together. Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the romance.

The source also said the pair had 'been running in the same circle', while Swanepoel has reportedly been impressed by Brady's effort to make their time together special. The two are also said to share a focus on their children and healthy lifestyles. According to the source, they have bonded over fitness and taking care of themselves, with a healthy lifestyle being particularly important to Swanepoel.

How Brady and Swanepoel Reportedly Met

A new report says Brady and Swanepoel met through mutual friends in Miami. They reportedly began dating earlier in the summer of 2026.

A source said Swanepoel is impressed by Brady's attentiveness and that the pair have connected over their shared interests in fitness, healthy living and family. The claims come from an unnamed source and have not been publicly confirmed by either star.

Brady's Life After Gisele Bündchen

Brady was married to Bündchen from 2009 until their divorce in 2022. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also has a son, Jack, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Since his divorce, Brady has been linked to several high-profile women, including Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Alix Earle. Those previous reports do not establish the timeline or seriousness of his current relationship with Swanepoel.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has also remained professionally active since retiring from the NFL, becoming Fox's lead NFL analyst in September 2024. Swanepoel previously had a long-term relationship with Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, with whom she shares two sons. The pair separated in 2018 after 14 years together.