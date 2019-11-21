Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" has stirred up mixed reactions from the viewers as well as the royal family. In addition, it has got rumour mills churning with reports about tension within the royal family and the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are struggling with feelings of isolation.

The ITV documentary that was released in October was filmed during their royal tour to South Africa. Apart from the details of their trip to Africa, they even talked about their struggle with life as royals and intense media scrutiny. The royal mother almost broke down into tears while talking about her life in the public eye. However, the confessions have reportedly made their relationship with the rest of the royal family stiff and distressed.

According to a report by People, the revelations have not changed anything within the royal family. Even though they see what the Sussexes are going through, the royal family has not "grown any closer as a result."

"There hasn't been this complete 180," a source told the magazine. "Nothing has changed."

The source went on to claim that "they don't speak, no one is checking in, no one is texting."

All of this has allegedly added to their feelings of isolation. More sources told the magazine that the tension between the royal brothers got flared up when Harry decided to marry Meghan. It is said that William was hesitant about their relationship and warned him of things moving quickly between the couple.

The report comes days after the news that the 93-year-old monarch has been personally visiting the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to support them. According to Hello, a royal correspondent Richard Palmer of Express revealed that Queen Elizabeth is paying regular visits to the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage residence at Windsor Castle and helping them deal with the pressures of royal life

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated their 72nd anniversary on Wednesday and the Cambridges and Sussexes sent the royal grandparents a heartfelt messages.

"Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey," they captioned the post on the happy occasion. "Many congratulations!"