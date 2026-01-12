An allegation of battery involving Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has placed the programme under intense scrutiny after a police report was filed following an incident at a high school wrestling meet. The university says video evidence 'fully exonerates' Freeman, while prosecutors continue to review the matter, leaving questions hanging over a programme already navigating a pivotal off-season.

Alleged Incident at Indiana Wrestling Meet

The alleged altercation occurred on Saturday, 3 January, at Mishawaka High School in Indiana during a wrestling meet involving Freeman's son, Vinny. According to reporting by the South Bend Tribune, New Prairie High School assistant coach Chris Fleeger filed a police report this week alleging battery.

The report describes a confrontation after Vinny Freeman lost his match to Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott. As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym, words were allegedly exchanged between Fleeger and the group accompanying the student-athlete. Police say physical contact may have occurred in a hallway, though the extent of that contact was not disclosed.

Local law enforcement and school officials intervened to separate the parties, and no arrests were made at the scene.

Notre Dame Cites Video Evidence

Notre Dame responded on Sunday with a firm denial, stating that video evidence contradicts the allegation and clears Freeman of any wrongdoing. In a statement cited by Yahoo Sports, the university said Vinny Freeman was verbally accosted during and after his match by a local coach, prompting Marcus Freeman and his wife, Joanna, to intervene and remove their son from the situation.

'At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone,' the statement said. Notre Dame added that the police report includes video footage which, it believes, 'fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded'.

The emphasis on video evidence has become central to the school's response, particularly as footage can play a decisive role in determining whether charges are warranted.

Prosecutors Reviewing Police Report

The Mishawaka Police Department has confirmed that the report has been forwarded to prosecutors. As of Sunday, no determination had been made on whether charges would be filed.

Authorities have not released further details about the alleged contact, nor have they publicly described the video evidence referenced by Notre Dame. The absence of a charging decision means the situation remains unresolved, keeping the matter under active review.

Impact on the Notre Dame Program

While the alleged incident took place outside a college athletics setting, its potential impact on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is significant. Freeman recently completed his fifth season in South Bend, compiling a 43–12 record and leading the Irish to a 10–2 finish in 2025 before narrowly missing the College Football Playoff.

Incidents involving youth sports and parental involvement often draw heightened public reaction, and the prominence of a major college football coach has amplified attention on what might otherwise have remained a local matter.

NFL Interest Adds Another Layer

The timing of the allegations is notable. Freeman has been mentioned in recent weeks as a potential candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies, despite publicly stating he intends to remain at Notre Dame for the 2026 season. An NFL report said teams are still monitoring Freeman as eight franchises search for new coaches.

That broader interest has intensified scrutiny, with any off-field controversy carrying potential implications beyond the college game.

For now, the focus remains on the prosecutors' review and whether the cited video evidence brings a swift resolution. Until then, the allegations continue to hover over one of college football's most closely watched programmes.