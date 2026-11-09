President Donald Trump defended Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Sunday, 8 November 2026, after the US chipmaker launched an investigation into a suspected Chinese intelligence operation targeting its founder.

'I haven't heard that he's done anything wrong,' Trump told reporters, according to Axios.

Trump's remarks followed Huang's admission that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The confession came amid reports linking him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed.

US intelligence officials reportedly identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset, an allegation Beijing has denied.

Trump Defends Huang Despite Intelligence Concerns

Asked whether Huang would accompany him on an upcoming trip to Asia, Trump said he was uncertain but would be willing to take him.

The president described Huang as 'an honorable guy' and suggested he 'probably has an excuse' for his conduct. However, Trump also acknowledged that he had not discussed the allegations directly with the Nvidia chief.

His remarks followed an earlier defence on 31 October, when Trump called Huang a 'great, brilliant person'. Asked whether Huang should remain an adviser on science and technology, he expressed support while leaving open the possibility of changing his position if new evidence emerged.

According to The New York Times, Trump had previously received intelligence warnings concerning Huang's relationship. Axios also reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the preparation of a classified memorandum warning senior officials this spring.

Trump's latest statement does not necessarily contradict those reports. His assertion that he had not heard of wrongdoing is distinct from whether intelligence officials had warned him about potential security risks.

Huang has not been publicly shown to have knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence or disclosed confidential information.

Nvidia Launches Independent Inquiry Into Reported Spy Plot

In a letter published by Nvidia on Sunday, Huang apologised to employees and his family for his infidelity.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children,' he wrote, accepting responsibility for his conduct.

The apology did not identify the person involved in the relationship.

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. A committee of independent directors, supported by outside legal counsel, will oversee the review.

The company said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. Directors also expressed confidence in Huang's leadership.

John Rizzo, Nvidia's head of public policy communications, said Huang would continue running the company without interruption.

The controversy carries wider implications for the artificial intelligence industry. Nvidia's advanced chips underpin AI infrastructure worldwide, while American export restrictions on semiconductor sales to China remain politically contentious.

Huang has advocated expanding access to the Chinese market. However, no publicly established evidence links that position to the suspected intelligence operation.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the spying allegations on Monday, 9 November, describing them as unsubstantiated.

Meanwhile, three Republican House committee chairs have requested a closed-door briefing on Huang's relationship and Nvidia's security procedures. According to Reuters and Axios, lawmakers want him to agree to the briefing arrangements by 11 November, with the meeting requested for 18 November.