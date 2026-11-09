Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees on 8 November, ten days after describing his interactions with Alice Huang as 'completely normal and not unusual'. His admission came as Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by foreign intelligence.

His message did not identify the woman involved. Alice, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an Nvidia customer.

The Financial Times reported that a US intelligence assessment described Jensen's relationship with Alice as romantic. The evidence behind that assessment has not been made public, and Jensen did not identify the woman involved in his employee message.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman and former managing director of Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Her documented business background includes a 2016 post on investment firm Shanghai Hexi Investment Management's official account identifying her among its executives. The firm had invested in 7Road, whose international operations later gave rise to Megaspeed.

A profile on Chinese fund database Simuwang claims she spent four years in media and eight in finance, listing roles at Hunan TV, CCTV, HSBC and CITIC Securities. However, AFP and EL PAÍS said they could not independently verify the information.

Alice Huang's Megaspeed Role

Megaspeed leases computing capacity to companies running AI systems, rather than manufacturing semiconductors. Corporate records cited in the same report show that Alice had resigned as a director by 10 November 2023, although the date she ceased all involvement remains unclear.

Jensen said in October that Alice was no longer with Megaspeed, without specifying when her involvement had ended. Resigning a directorship does not, by itself, establish when someone stopped working with a company in every capacity.

What Jensen Huang Said About Alice Huang

In his 29 October interview, Jensen described his interactions with Alice as typical of those he had with Chinese customers and executives. He said: 'Our relationship, our interactions, have been related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual.'

Jensen Huang just admitted it.



On November 8 he emailed Nvidia employees and said he was unfaithful to his wife. He hurt her and their kids. No excuse. He apologized and said he will cooperate with the investigation.



The woman at the center of the reports is Alice Huang. She… pic.twitter.com/QNLVn6HACg — Bong Sim (@BongSim_Psy) November 9, 2026

He also said the US government had not informed him of its suspicions about her. Addressing Nvidia's checks on Megaspeed's GPU deployments, he said: 'We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one.'

Jensen Huang's Infidelity Admission

In his 8 November employee message, Jensen acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family. Addressing colleagues, directors, partners and shareholders, he said: 'I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.'

🚨 JENSEN HUANG'S TAIWAN ENCOUNTER: WHAT DOES THIS VIDEO REVEAL?



New footage from a Taipei restaurant has brought NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's personal life back into the spotlight.



The footage reportedly dates back to May 2025 and shows Huang interacting with a woman identified… pic.twitter.com/1faFBRXlKh — Brahmins TV (@BrahminsTV) November 9, 2026

His apology concerned his personal conduct, while Nvidia's investigation addresses reports of a foreign intelligence effort. Neither establishes the separate suspicions surrounding Megaspeed's equipment dealings.

Alice Huang Allegations and China's Response

The New York Times reported on 29 October, citing anonymous sources familiar with the surveillance operation, that US intelligence agencies had concluded Alice was passing information to Beijing. On 6 November, it reported that China's Ministry of State Security had allegedly recruited her to obtain information about US-made chips.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations, with spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying: 'The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated.' Alice had not publicly responded as of the 9 November report cited above.

Singapore's Clarification and Nvidia's Review

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said on 31 October that neither the Government nor its officials had made the statements attributed to them and that no such investigations into Alice had been conducted. The Singapore Police Force separately confirmed that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing but declined further comment; its response did not identify Alice as a subject.

In its 8 November board statement, Nvidia said independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, would examine all available information, with Jensen committed to cooperating.

The board expressed confidence in him and said it had 'no reason to believe' national security or company secrets had been compromised. This was the board's position when it announced the review, not a completed finding.