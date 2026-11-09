US President Donald Trump defended Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Sunday, 8 November, after the chipmaker launched an investigation into reports that its founder had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Trump called Huang honourable but acknowledged he had not discussed the allegations with him.

The inquiry followed reports about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of gathering information for China. That allegation has not been established publicly, and there is no confirmed finding that Jensen Huang knowingly assisted espionage.

Donald Trump Backs Jensen Huang Despite Chinese Espionage Allegations

Trump told reporters that he regarded the Nvidia founder as a fine person, while admitting he did not know the full circumstances.

'I think he's an honourable guy,' he said. He suggested Huang might have an explanation and voiced support for his continued leadership.

Asked whether he would take Huang on an upcoming trip to Asia, Trump said he would be willing to do so.

His comments amounted to a personal endorsement, not a claim that investigators had cleared the technology executive.

Other prominent figures offered support. Elon Musk endorsed a post by venture capitalist Shaun Maguire arguing that Huang remained important to America's artificial intelligence industry.

Investor Bill Ackman also praised Huang while expressing concern about whether the affair might involve a national security risk.

The stakes extend beyond Huang's private life. Nvidia supplies processors central to advanced AI systems, and American restrictions limit the export of certain chips to China.

US authorities have separately scrutinised Megaspeed amid suspicions concerning access to restricted processors.

Those suspicions should not be confused with proven misconduct. China has rejected the spying allegations, while Megaspeed previously said it had retained outside lawyers and would cooperate with US authorities.

Nvidia Investigation Raises Security Questions as South Korea Monitors Chip Supplies

Nvidia's board announced its independent investigation on Sunday, saying it would examine reports that Huang had been targeted by an intelligence effort.

The board said it had no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised.

Huang acknowledged in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised for the harm caused to his family. He said he would cooperate with the inquiry and remain committed to Nvidia.

The board's investigation will be overseen by independent directors with outside legal assistance. Its existence does not establish an intelligence breach or determine whether anyone committed wrongdoing.

In Seoul on Monday, 9 November, South Korea's Vice Minister of Science and ICT, Ryu Jemyung, said Nvidia's difficulties were not expected to disrupt contracted GPU deliveries.

He told lawmakers that 10,000 processors funded through a 2025 supplementary budget had arrived and were already in use.

Ryu said further deliveries covered by contracts were expected to enter service during 2026. His ministry was monitoring developments and discussing schedules and prices with Nvidia Korea.

Separately, Nvidia senior director Madison Huang, Jensen Huang's daughter, cancelled planned engagements in South Korea.

AI company Rebellions cited unavoidable internal circumstances, while Kakao Mobility cancelled a media event but said its business agreement with Nvidia would proceed.