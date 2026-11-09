Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is under independent investigation after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a business executive reportedly suspected by US intelligence of gathering information for China.

The probe is examining whether the billionaire was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, amid escalating concern in Washington over the security of America's most strategically important AI technology.

The woman identified in reports is Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed International.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials believed she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) to gather information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia's business interests.

Tech titans think they're living in 2050, but a pretty face and some attention have been crumbling powerful men since ancient Rome.



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang just admitted to cheating on his wife with Alice Huang, a senior executive from a Singapore firm who US intelligence… pic.twitter.com/T2j7yFQYke — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) November 9, 2026

$4.8 Billion Megaspeed Connection Raises Espionage Concerns

The commercial relationship between Megaspeed and Nvidia has intensified scrutiny of the allegations. According to The New York Times, Megaspeed purchased more than $4.8 billion (£3.5 billion) worth of Nvidia chips over two years.

US authorities have examined the company over suspicions that advanced processors acquired through its operations could have been diverted to China despite American export restrictions.

The reported intelligence concerns included more than hardware. Alice Huang was allegedly being used to obtain information about Nvidia's business strategy and Jensen Huang's efforts to persuade Washington to allow greater access to the Chinese market.

Huang previously defended the relationship, telling Bloomberg that Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed were 'normal and not unusual'. He also said the company had examined the deployment of its graphics processing units to check for improper diversion.

Could Beijing Gain an Edge in America's AI Race?

The allegations carry wide implications because Nvidia's advanced processors underpin the development of sophisticated artificial intelligence systems. Washington has imposed semiconductor export restrictions since 2022 to limit China's access to computing technology with potential military and strategic uses.

Huang has repeatedly argued that tight restrictions could strengthen China's domestic chip industry by pushing Beijing to develop alternatives. His lobbying for greater access to Chinese markets has placed Nvidia at the centre of a sensitive debate over commercial growth and American national security.

However, Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe company secrets or US national security had been compromised. Its independent inquiry, overseen by independent directors and external legal counsel, will examine all available information. The company has said the review was initiated after Huang disclosed the relationship.

Trump Ally Faces Questions as China Denies Spy Allegations

Former president Donald Trump has publicly defended Huang, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to discuss the intelligence reporting.

Beijing has rejected the accusations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the allegations 'unsubstantiated' and described them as smears against China.

The controversy has also reached Congress. Republican lawmakers Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on 18 November, seeking answers about the reported intelligence operation and Nvidia's security safeguards.

Nvidia has defended its practices, saying Huang speaks with thousands of customer executives and that Asian cloud customers receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets or US national security information.

Huang has pledged to cooperate with the investigation, while Nvidia's board has reaffirmed its confidence in his leadership.

For Washington, the stakes go beyond one executive's private life. If the reported intelligence operation exposed weaknesses in Nvidia's commercial relationships, it could trigger broader questions about how effectively the United States protects the technology underpinning its AI ambitions.