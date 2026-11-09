Huang Le, also known as Alice Huang, reportedly held a senior post at the Singapore data centre firm Megaspeed International in 2025. US officials concluded at the time that she was targeting Nvidia chief Jensen Huang for China, according to The New York Times.

Media reports in late October described a close relationship between the two, who are unrelated. Jensen Huang told Nvidia employees on Sunday he was 'deeply sorry' for being 'unfaithful to my wife'. The remarks did not name the other person.

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on Sunday 8 November into the reported espionage operation. It said it had no reason to believe company secrets or national security had been compromised.

Huang Le's Reported Role at Megaspeed

Megaspeed rents computing power to companies that need it to train and run artificial intelligence systems.

On its website, the firm describes itself as 'a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region'. Alice Huang's formal position at Megaspeed remains unclear, including whether she oversaw the company's dealings with Nvidia.

Photos said to be shared by Alice Huang (Huang Le) from her own WeChat feed - almost like she was showing off and wanted people to know that she had special relationship with Jensen.



Shouldn’t a spy be more low-key and cautious than this? pic.twitter.com/LtvRwBAjVM — Vivi (@vivilinsv) November 9, 2026

Megaspeed's LinkedIn page lists offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia and puts its workforce at two to 10 employees. It gives a separate figure of 25 'associated members'. Singapore's government website lists the firm's former name as 7Road International.

When AFP rang the number on Megaspeed's website, the person who answered was unfamiliar with the company and described the number as a residential line.

Singapore Denies Investigating Huang Le's Alleged China Ties

Washington restricts exports of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China, citing national security concerns. The two countries are competing to develop AI systems with potential military applications. In 2024, US authorities began investigating whether Megaspeed was diverting Nvidia chips to China.

The New York Times reported that Singaporean authorities questioned Alice Huang in 2025 amid an inquiry into Megaspeed. Bloomberg News also covered the Singapore investigation into alleged chip smuggling.

On 31 October, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs denied claims that authorities had investigated Alice Huang over her alleged ties to Jensen Huang or Chinese intelligence. It confirmed, however, that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing.

Megaspeed disputed Bloomberg's account in December 2025, stating that it 'contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers'.

黄仁勋和情人Alice Huang更多照片首次曝光 https://t.co/2zOmMkOBcm — 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) November 9, 2026



What Is Known About Huang Le's Background?

The first account of the alleged spying operation came from the Times, which reported that Beijing had recruited Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen, to gather intelligence on Jensen Huang. People briefed on the surveillance said she spoke English well and had connections among senior figures in the global AI chip industry.

China's foreign ministry rejected the espionage allegations on Monday 9 November, calling them groundless and an attempt to smear Beijing.

The following year, Jensen Huang hosted a dinner at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during the Computex technology exhibition. Journalists filmed through the restaurant's windows and doors. In AFP's account of the footage, he put his arm around a woman identified as Alice Huang, who kissed him on the right cheek. They later left in the same car.

AFP also found a profile under Alice Huang's name on a Chinese fund database. It carried a photograph and listed a job at HSBC and reporting roles at CCTV and Hunan TV.