US President Donald Trump defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, 8 November, after the chipmaker opened an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by foreign intelligence.

The inquiry followed reports about Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of working for China. The two are not related. Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised.

Trump Calls Jensen Huang an 'Honorable Guy'

'I think he's an honorable guy,' Trump told reporters. 'He's done an amazing job for our country.'

Trump said he had not spoken to Huang about the allegations. 'I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on,' he said, adding that he hoped everything was fine.

Asked whether he regretted not acting on intelligence he had reportedly received, Trump replied, 'No, I don't think so.' He suggested Huang should be heard before anyone reached a judgement.

'I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it,' Trump added.

The president also supported Huang remaining Nvidia's chief executive and said he would be willing to take him on an upcoming trip to Asia, although no arrangement was announced.

Huang has advocated easing US restrictions on exports of advanced Nvidia chips to China, whose access to powerful AI processors remains a national security concern. Nothing disclosed publicly establishes that Chinese intelligence influenced his position.

Nvidia Board Investigates as Jensen Huang Apologises

In a message published by Nvidia on 8 November, Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife but did not identify the other person involved.

'I was unfaithful to my wife,' he wrote, apologising to his family and colleagues. He accepted responsibility for his conduct and pledged to cooperate with the independent investigation.

Nvidia said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, would examine reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It is a corporate review, not an announced criminal investigation into Huang.

The board reaffirmed confidence in Huang and his leadership team, saying it would provide updates when appropriate.

The New York Times reported that a classified memorandum overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned senior administration officials about Alice Huang's suspected intelligence connections. The document has not been publicly released. Rubio declined to comment on the reporting.

China Rejects Spy Claims as Congress Seeks Jensen Huang Briefing

China rejected the allegations on Monday, 9 November. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the 'Chinese spy' allegation 'purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China' during an official press briefing.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs had clarified on 31 October that authorities had not investigated Alice Huang over alleged intelligence ties or her relationship with Jensen Huang.

Police separately confirmed an ongoing investigation into Megaspeed, without establishing wrongdoing by Alice Huang.

US lawmakers are also seeking answers. On 5 November, Republican committee chairmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford requested a closed-door briefing about Huang's interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's security safeguards.

The lawmakers proposed 18 November for the briefing and requested a response or alternative date by 11 November.