NVIDIA's accounting practices are being examined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to two people briefed on the matter cited in a 20 November report. The inquiry's opening date and the precise accounting issues under scrutiny remain unknown.

The investigation had been reported on Tuesday without details of its focus. The subsequent account identified potential accounting issues as the subject of enforcement staff scrutiny, citing people who spoke anonymously because the matters were confidential.

NVIDIA shares were down about 13% at the time of Friday's report, compared with a decline of more than 6% before publication, according to LSEG data cited in the account.

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment. NVIDIA representatives had not immediately responded to requests for comment when the report was published. An investigation does not establish wrongdoing, and many conclude without enforcement action.

NVIDIA's Singapore Revenue Reporting Draws Renewed Scrutiny

One decision attracting renewed attention concerns how NVIDIA presents its geographical revenue breakdown. The company previously shifted from classifying revenue by customers' billing addresses to their headquarters, explaining that the approach would better reflect its revenue's geographical profile.

Singapore was removed from that breakdown following the revision. A separate report published on Tuesday, citing company accounts, stated that the shift occurred even as Singapore sales climbed to almost half of NVIDIA's global revenue.

It remains unclear whether the SEC is investigating that geographical reporting revision. The renewed attention to Singapore provides context for the scrutiny but does not explain what prompted the inquiry.

NVIDIA Chips Feature in Separate Megaspeed Export Inquiry

The accounting inquiry follows revelations about Jensen Huang's extramarital relationships, including with Alice Huang. The 20 November account described him as NVIDIA's ousted chief executive and reported that US authorities suspect Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy. China has denied that allegation.

People familiar with the matter identified Alice Huang as the former leader of Singapore-based Megaspeed, historically a large NVIDIA chip customer.

According to the US Justice and Commerce departments, as cited in the reporting, authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over possible export control violations involving alleged shipments of NVIDIA AI chips to China.

Megaspeed stated that Alice Huang left in August 2025 and that it conducted 'lawful business.' The report stated that attempts to reach Alice Huang had been unsuccessful.

Jensen Huang admitted an affair in an 8 November statement following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, without naming her. The available reporting does not establish a connection between the Megaspeed investigation and the SEC inquiry.

NVIDIA Financing Deals Draw Questions About Revenue Quality

Analysts and investors have also raised concerns about financing arrangements that support customers' chip purchases and the construction of AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA has backed AI companies and cloud providers and provided guarantees connected to data centre projects that employ its equipment. Critics argue that such arrangements can make it harder for investors to assess the quality of chipmakers' revenue and their true financial exposure.

David Woodcock, identified in the report as the SEC's enforcement chief, stated the previous month that the agency was examining AI companies' corporate disclosures to assess whether investors received a full account of potential risks. His comments concerned AI disclosures broadly and did not identify the focus of NVIDIA's investigation.

On Tuesday's earnings call, Colette Kress, identified in the account as NVIDIA's interim chief executive and former chief financial officer, expressed pride in the company's support for the AI industry. She indicated that NVIDIA would be far more selective about future financing deals.

The SEC has established a financial reporting and accounting unit within its enforcement division to develop accounting and auditing cases.