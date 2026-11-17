Jensen Huang has broken his silence following his departure from NVIDIA, saying he would return as chief executive if the board decides it is in the company's best interests. In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the former CEO also admitted to making 'serious mistakes' in his personal life.

The offer is conditional. Huang did not announce a bid to be reinstated, and there is no indication that the board has asked him to return.

NVIDIA announced his resignation on 12 November. The board had accepted it the previous day, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Chief financial officer Colette Kress became interim CEO, while Harvey C. Jones was appointed as NVIDIA's first board chairman.

Huang said employees, investors, business partners and customers had urged him to return.

'If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,' he wrote.

His statement places the decision about his return entirely with the board.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.



I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an… — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

Why Jensen Huang Left NVIDIA

His departure followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

US intelligence officials are reportedly investigating whether Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence. However, the allegations that she was a Chinese intelligence asset have not been independently established. Megaspeed has said she left the company on 30 August 2025 and has no current role. The company has also rejected claims about its business and supply-chain operations that it said were unsupported by verifiable evidence.

On 8 November, NVIDIA's board initiated an independent investigation following reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang later acknowledged to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without naming the woman.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the intelligence allegations, which remain under investigation.

'I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,' Huang wrote on X. 'I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret,' he added, saying he was committed to co-operating with its investigation.

He also described becoming an American citizen as one of the greatest gifts of his life.

'I love our country, and I love NVIDIA,' he wrote.

Backing for Jensen Huang's Return Grows

Some NVIDIA employees want him back. An internal suggestion-box post urging the board to consider employee views drew more than 1,600 comments, most supporting his reinstatement, WIRED reported.

Elon Musk publicly supported a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement. Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney and Replit chief executive Amjad Masad also signed it. Investors Gavin Baker and Brad Gerstner, however, urged the board not to rush its decision before the investigation establishes the facts.

Reuters reported on 16 November, citing three people familiar with the matter, that NVIDIA's directors were not considering bringing Huang back as CEO. The board has not publicly confirmed that account.

On the same day as Huang's statement, NVIDIA announced a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson alongside directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri. The committee will oversee the company's national security policies, export-control compliance and global trade risk management.

Its creation comes as NVIDIA faces increased scrutiny over its China business and allegations concerning the possible diversion of restricted chips. US authorities have confirmed an investigation into Megaspeed over potential export-control violations, but have not established that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

For now, there is a petition, a conditional offer and a board that has made no public commitment to bringing Huang back.