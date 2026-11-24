Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson is seeking to halt further FBI forensic testing in his Utah criminal case, arguing that additional examinations could compromise evidence before defence experts have an opportunity to conduct their own independent assessment.

The dispute intensified after Utah County prosecutors filed their opposition on 16 November 2026, defending the proposed examinations and challenging the safeguards requested by Robinson's legal representatives.

Kirk, a conservative political activist, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem on 10 September 2025. Robinson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Charlie Kirk Murder Case Raises Evidence Preservation Concerns

Robinson's legal team has asked Fourth District Judge Tony Graf to prevent additional forensic examinations from proceeding before defence experts can independently inspect the relevant evidence.

His lawyers argue that further testing could restrict their ability to independently verify forensic findings and challenge testimony presented by prosecution experts during the trial.

In a court filing reported by the New York Post on 18 November, Robinson's lawyers warned that jurors could hear 'unchallengeable expert testimony'.

The dispute centres on whether documentation produced during forensic examinations would provide sufficient information for defence experts to assess the prosecution's conclusions independently.

Earlier this year, Robinson's lawyers sought to postpone his preliminary hearing, citing findings from an examination conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Prosecutors subsequently challenged the defence's interpretation of those findings, arguing that the results were inconclusive rather than establishing an exclusion.

The earlier findings have consequently become part of a wider disagreement over the handling and examination of evidence ahead of Robinson's trial.

Prosecutors Defend Further FBI Testing in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

According to KSL, prosecutors maintain that the proposed FBI examinations would preserve the evidence for subsequent testing, although they acknowledge that some physical alteration could be necessary.

The state also argues that forensic data would be retained and supplied to Robinson's lawyers, allowing independent experts to assess the information supporting the FBI's conclusions.

However, prosecutors have opposed several safeguards requested by the defence, including advance inspection of the evidence, independent observation of the examinations and video recording of the procedures.

They cited concerns about maintaining the chain of custody and avoiding unnecessary risks to the physical evidence. Prosecutors also argued that existing documentation would assist subsequent reviews.

The defence's objections, meanwhile, concern whether access to forensic records after the examinations would provide the same opportunity for independent scrutiny as examining the original evidence beforehand.

Tyler Robinson's Murder Trial Scheduled for 2028

The forensic dispute comes after Graf established a timetable for Robinson's criminal trial during a hearing on 9 November.

The Utah County Attorney's Office subsequently confirmed that proceedings are scheduled to begin on 21 June 2028. Robinson's lawyers had previously requested a later trial date, citing the time needed to prepare their client's defence.

The competing arguments over forensic examinations remain separate from the question of Robinson's criminal responsibility. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

As of 24 November 2026, no ruling on the disputed examinations could be independently verified.

The outstanding requests leave Graf to consider the prosecution's investigative interests alongside the defence's concerns about evidence preservation and independent scrutiny before the case reaches a jury.