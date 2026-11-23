NVIDIA has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer just 11 days after his abrupt resignation, reversing an earlier decision to rule out his return. The company's board said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident that bringing Huang back would pose no national security risk.

The 23 November announcement follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and US President Donald Trump, who had publicly supported Huang's return. However, the decision comes as an independent investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort involving the former CEO remains ongoing.

NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang After Reversing Its Earlier Decision

NVIDIA confirmed that its board of directors had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, effective immediately, after a series of discussions and meetings with him.

In its announcement, the board said it was satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead the company. It also said input from senior US government officials helped inform its assessment that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Board chairman Harvey C. Jones said NVIDIA believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return served the interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Huang also expressed gratitude for the board's confidence, saying he was honoured to return and lead NVIDIA at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO following his departure, will continue as the company's chief financial officer. Jones will also remain chairman of the board.

Why Did Jensen Huang Resign From NVIDIA 11 Days Ago?

Huang's reinstatement marks a dramatic reversal from his 12 November departure, which followed revelations about extramarital relationships that triggered scrutiny over potential national security risks.

One reported relationship involved Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, whom US authorities suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence. Reuters has reported that the allegations remain unverified.

The reports raised questions about potential national security implications, particularly given Megaspeed's previous scrutiny over suspected violations of US export controls involving advanced NVIDIA chips. Beijing has denied the allegations concerning Chinese intelligence links.

Before his resignation, Huang apologised to his family and NVIDIA employees, acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife and had fallen short of the company's expectations. The company subsequently appointed Kress as interim CEO while the board considered its leadership options.

Trump, Elon Musk and Employees Backed Huang's Return

Despite initially accepting Huang's resignation, NVIDIA faced growing calls to bring its co-founder back.

On 17 November, Huang said he would be honoured to return if the board believed it was the best decision for the company. However, Jones said at the time that NVIDIA did not intend to reinstate him.

The position changed amid mounting support for Huang. A petition calling for his return reportedly attracted more than 180,000 signatures, including support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who signed the petition.

Trump also publicly backed Huang's return, saying he wanted to see the NVIDIA executive back in the top job.

Reuters reported that pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and the US president contributed to the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement.

NVIDIA's National Security Investigation Will Continue

Huang's return does not mean the controversy is over.

NVIDIA confirmed that its independent board committee investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue its work until completion. The CEO has committed to cooperating fully with the investigation.

The company has also established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, made up exclusively of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Additionally, NVIDIA is beginning a search for a chief compliance officer who will oversee company-wide compliance and report to its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company also pledged to continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

NVIDIA Shares Surge Following Huang's Reinstatement

Investors responded positively to the leadership reversal, with NVIDIA shares surging more than 31 per cent in premarket trading following the announcement, according to Reuters.

Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and transformed it from a video-game chip designer into a leading supplier of artificial intelligence processors. His leadership has been central to the company's product strategy, major customer relationships and influence in Washington.

His reinstatement restores a familiar figure to the helm of one of the world's most influential technology companies. However, with the independent investigation still underway, questions surrounding the circumstances of his departure have yet to be fully resolved.