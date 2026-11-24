AI regulation has emerged as a key issue in the US Senate Democratic leadership race in Washington, DC, as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen challenges Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of a vote on Tuesday, 1 December. Van Hollen argues that responding to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence requires a change in party leadership.

The winner is set to lead the incoming Democratic Senate majority in January 2027, following the party's midterm election victories. Growing concerns over AI safety, electricity costs associated with data centres and the technology's impact on employment have renewed calls for congressional action.

More than 30 Democrats have yet to pledge their support to either candidate, according to The Washington Sun, while Associated Press reporting identifies Schumer as the favourite to retain the leadership. The election will be conducted by secret ballot.

Chris Van Hollen Sets 100-Day Target for AI Regulation

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper wrote to both candidates on 19 November, requesting their plans for regulating AI and addressing concerns surrounding affordability, corporate accountability and national security.

In his response on 22 November, Van Hollen committed to pursuing basic AI safety legislation within his first 100 days as majority leader, should he win the contest.

His proposals include mandatory independent evaluations of leading AI developers' models and practices, alongside legislation clarifying corporate liability for risks arising from internal development, including models not intended for public release.

Van Hollen also supports measures to protect households and small businesses from rising electricity costs associated with data centre expansion.

To accelerate legislative action, he has endorsed Senate rules reforms proposed by Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley and Montana Republican Steve Daines. One proposed procedure would allow qualifying bipartisan bills approved by committees to receive expedited floor consideration, with passage requiring a two-thirds majority.

Van Hollen cited the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan antitrust proposal that did not receive a Senate floor vote in 2022, as an example of why congressional procedures need reform.

Senate Democrats Consider Different Approaches to AI Regulation

Hickenlooper has suggested establishing a Senate select committee on AI, while Van Hollen favours a bipartisan joint committee involving members of both chambers of Congress.

The Maryland Democrat maintains that the proposed body would complement the work of existing congressional committees rather than assume their legislative responsibilities.

Other Democrats have advanced their own regulatory proposals. Washington state Sen. Maria Cantwell unveiled a six-principle AI governance framework in October, advocating safety standards, continuous testing and the reporting of serious failures.

Sens. Mark Warner, Brian Schatz and Andy Kim have also backed legislation proposing a permanent AI safety board within the US Department of Commerce.

Chuck Schumer Outlines His AI Priorities

Schumer's spokeswoman, Allison Biasotti, told The Washington Sun that he was working with incoming Democratic committee chairs to develop an 'ambitious AI agenda' addressing risks to national security, workers and consumers while supporting American innovation.

As Senate majority leader in 2023, Schumer convened AI policy forums involving technology executives, researchers and other stakeholders. A bipartisan roadmap released in May 2024 subsequently recommended at least $32 billion in annual federal spending on non-defence AI innovation.

On 18 November, Schumer urged the Trump administration to investigate recent nationwide technology outages and report its findings to Congress by 1 December. He said Democrats would pursue answers themselves in the next Congress if the administration failed to act.