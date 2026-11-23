Canadian comedian Mark Critch joined Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa on Saturday, 21 November 2026, impersonating US President Donald Trump in a sketch built around the sight of two Canadian prime ministers.

The annual gathering is organised by the Parliamentary Press Gallery and brings journalists, politicians and other guests together for speeches and political satire. Carney introduced comedian Mark McKinney as a second version of himself before Critch appeared as Trump, shifting the humour towards the relationship between Ottawa and Washington.

Mark Critch Brings Trump to the Stage

Critch, 52, has spent more than two decades on CBC's satirical programme This Hour Has 22 Minutes. His political impersonations and sketches have made him a prominent figure in Canadian comedy, but Saturday's performance put him directly alongside the prime minister he was teasing.

Dancing onto the stage in Trump's distinctive style, Critch greeted Carney and McKinney with exaggerated handshakes. He then feigned astonishment at finding two men playing the Canadian leader, declaring 'Fake news' and calling the situation a disaster.

The comedian compared the pairing to Heated Rivalry, a Canadian television drama about romance between hockey players. He also made exaggerated remarks about Carney's appearance, keeping the jokes firmly within his portrayal of Trump rather than presenting them as comments from the president.

Politics soon replaced the physical comedy. Critch referred to a blue wave in the United States before giving the phrase a Canadian twist: Conservatives crossing the floor, a dig aimed at opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

His fictional Trump also promised a trade agreement with Canada while joking that his own unpredictable behaviour was the obstacle to getting it done. The exchange mocked tensions between the neighbouring countries without suggesting Trump had made such an admission.

Carney contributed his own jokes, referring to a visit to the Oval Office and describing Trump as its 'new interior decorator.' The line alluded to the gold accents and other decorative changes introduced during Trump's presidency.

Mark Critch's Comedy Extends Beyond Politics

Born in Newfoundland, Critch is also an author and television creator. His memoir Son of a Critch inspired a CBC comedy series drawn from his childhood, while another book, An Embarrassment of Critch's, continued his autobiographical storytelling.

His more recent work turns directly towards Canadian identity. Sorry, Not Sorry: An Unapologetic Look at What Makes Canada Worth Fighting For was published in hardcover in November 2025, followed by a paperback edition in October 2026.

The collection moves between historical reflection and satire, considering subjects including Newfoundland's place in Canada, the national flag and the country's ties with the United States. One piece takes the form of a fictional love letter to Canada written in Trump's voice.

In a February 2026 interview with Zoomer, Critch said he had been writing a historical novel set in Newfoundland when Trump's comments about Canada becoming the 51st US state prompted him to change course.

He instead wrote about what Canadian sovereignty means at a time of strained relations with Washington. At Saturday's dinner, he returned to those tensions through a Trump impersonation performed in front of Canada's prime minister.