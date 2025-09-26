Energy bills remain a major worry for households in the UK as another winter approaches. Rising prices and high daily heating costs mean many families continue to face difficult choices about keeping warm. Charities warn that millions remain at risk of fuel poverty despite government support schemes and Ofgem's price cap.

In response, Octopus Energy has expanded a support programme that provides free electric blankets to some of its most vulnerable customers. The company says the blankets can cut heating costs by as much as £300 (around $405) per year.

The initiative is part of a wider £30 million Octo Assist fund (approximately $40.5 million), which offers financial help to households struggling with high energy costs. Not all customers qualify, with eligibility assessed on health, mobility and financial grounds.

Octo Assist Fund

The electric blanket scheme falls under Octopus Energy's Octo Assist fund, which includes a range of measures for struggling customers. Support can involve standing charge waivers, direct bill grants, and the distribution of electric blankets.

The company says priority will be given to those most in need, such as elderly customers or those with medical conditions or mobility issues. Applications are processed through an online financial tool, after which a human reviewer makes the final decision.

In 2024, Octopus distributed around 20,000 blankets to customers, according to Energy Live News. The current rollout follows the same model, with households limited to one blanket each to stretch resources.

Savings and Costs

Heating a whole home can cost roughly £4 ($5.4) per day, according to Octopus. By contrast, running a modern electric blanket costs between two and four pence per hour. The firm estimates this can lead to average annual savings of £300 for those who use the blankets in place of central heating for extended periods.

Households that received blankets in the previous scheme reportedly reduced winter bills by 10 to 20 per cent. The blankets, sourced from brands such as Dreamland, normally retail at about £70 ($95), according to Homebuilding.

Applicants are assessed through the Octo Assist portal, and only those considered medically or financially vulnerable are approved. The company says the approach is necessary because demand for support far outweighs supply. Customers who are not judged to be in urgent need will not qualify.

Criticism and Concerns

The scheme has been welcomed as a form of relief, but experts note it cannot address the underlying causes of fuel poverty. Campaigners argue that long-term solutions require investment in energy efficiency and further reform of household tariffs.

Safety is also a consideration. Octopus warns that electric blankets should not be folded, left on for prolonged periods or used by children under five. The company says the products are tested to meet UK standards and recipients are given clear guidance on safe use.

Struggles Ahead

Energy charities say schemes like this highlight the scale of the challenge. Citizens Advice estimates millions of households remain at risk of fuel poverty this winter despite government measures. For those who qualify, a free blanket could provide some relief, but many others will continue to struggle with heating bills.

For now, Octopus Energy's electric blanket offer stands as one of several targeted efforts to cushion vulnerable households from high costs. Whether it is enough to ease the broader crisis remains open to question.