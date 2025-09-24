James Van Der Beek's unexpected cameo during the Dawson's Creek reunion concert has fans once again asking tough questions: what type of cancer is the actor battling, and is he still fighting the disease?

The 48-year-old star, forever remembered as Dawson Leery in the hit '90s teen drama, first revealed in 2024 that he was facing a serious health battle.

Though he couldn't join the live event in New York, his virtual appearance reignited speculation and worry among fans, many of whom took to social media to express both concern and support.

What Does James Van Der Beek Have?

In an interview with People in November 2024, James Van Der Beek confirmed that he is battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

'I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,' the actor said.

This form of cancer affects the colon or rectum and is often detected during routine screenings such as colonoscopies. According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include persistent changes in bowel habits, abdominal discomfort, and weight loss without trying.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed worldwide, and early detection is considered key in improving survival rates. Van Der Beek's openness about his illness has drawn attention to the importance of awareness, especially among younger adults who might overlook potential symptoms.

James Van Der Beek's Illness Timeline

The actor first went public with his diagnosis in 2024, stating that he was undergoing treatment while continuing to focus on his family life. Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, share six children, and he has often credited them as his motivation during his health struggles.

In September 2025, Van Der Beek was due to appear at a one-night-only live reading of the Dawson's Creek pilot script at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. The event was organised as a reunion for fans and a fundraiser for the charity F Cancer. Just days before the reunion, Van Der Beek announced that he would not be attending in person after suffering from separate stomach viruses on top of his cancer battle.

Although unable to take the stage, he surprised fans with a pre-recorded video appearance. In the clip, he thanked the audience, cast, and organisers, introducing Lin-Manuel Miranda as his understudy for the evening.

#JamesVanDerBeek made an unexpected virtual appearance during the #DawsonsCreek reunion charity event on Monday night, after previously withdrawing due to illness. The star-studded charity event featured a live reading of the show's pilot episode and brought together beloved Dawson's Creek cast members including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps. Directed by Dawson's Creek alum Jason Moore, the event supported F Cancer and also honored Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

Is James Van Der Beek Still Sick?

The question 'is James Van Der Beek sick?' has become a trending search as fans follow his health updates. His absence from the reunion highlighted that he is still managing illness alongside treatment. While the actor has not disclosed specific details of his current medical regimen, his comments and public appearances confirm that his fight with cancer is ongoing.

Support from his wife Kimberly and their children has been central to his journey. The family have shared glimpses of their life on social media, showing both the challenges and moments of hope as he continues treatment.

Dawson's Creek Reunion and Public Support

The Dawson's Creek reunion drew significant attention not only for nostalgia but also for its charitable cause. The event raised funds for F Cancer, an organisation dedicated to cancer education and early detection.

Fans responded with strong messages of support for Van Der Beek after his video message was played at the theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's appearance as Dawson Leery was also widely discussed, but it was Van Der Beek's heartfelt words that left a lasting impression. Many fans took to social media to express admiration for his strength and resilience.