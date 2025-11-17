In the wake of Ozzy Osbourne's death on 22 July 2025, his family hasn't just been mourning the loss of the legendary rocker—they've also been fielding bizarre encounters from fans convinced they're still in touch with him. On the first episode of 'The Osbournes Podcast' since his passing, daughter Kelly Osbourne opened up about the surreal and sometimes unsettling messages they've received.

'Nutters from the Grave': Kelly and Sharon Share Fan Shockers

'We've had quite a few nutters coming out of the woodwork saying that they're speaking to dad from the grave,' Kelly said.

But it was her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who shared a more jaw-dropping story.

'We had one lady send us her toenails,' Ozzy's wife of 43 years and mum of his three children stated.

Kelly laughed and told her brother Jack, 'Oh my God, you missed this. Oh my God! It was a toenail.' To which Jack responded with a joke, 'Did you chew on them?'

She also added, 'Some blood, hair, because she's absolutely convinced that she is dad's child.' Sharon later on explained that the woman strongly believed that she was Ozzy's offspring because 'her mum told her.'

Jack, the couple's only son and youngest child, continued the conversation with another joke. 'So we need to do a DNA test. Is that why she sent it? Oh, this is so exciting. We have a new sibling,' he said.

Aside from Kelly and Jack, Ozzy and Sharon have an older daughter named Aimee, who has opted out of the family's reality show. Ozzy also had two children, Jessica and Louis, with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, and an adopted son named Elliot, Riley's child from a previous relationship.

Die-Hard Ozzy Fans

The Osbournes continued talking about the absurd things that fans tell them after the Black Sabbath frontman's death.

'The ones that get me are the ones that say they're talking to dad from the grave. It really bothers me,' Kelly narrated. 'I think it's severely inappropriate.'

While Sharon agreed with her youngest daughter, she said that different kinds of people will always come out and share their grief about losing Ozzy.

Then Jack shared, 'I'd see messages and people were like, "I never thought I would feel this way about someone I didn't know dying," celebrity musician or whatever. I think people are genuinely feeling this void, and they're just like, 'Holy s---, this guy's gone.'

The Osbournes also talked about their fondest memories with their patriarch and their grief about the passing of the rock legend, dubbed the Prince of Darkness, on their podcast.

Remembering the Prince of Darkness

They became emotional as they discussed Ozzy's sufferings that started when he fell and hurt his back in early December 2024.

According to Jack, 'Backing up a bit, he wasn't very good at handling pain... but being the gentleman he was, he didn't tell anyone he took a fall and it turned out he had a fracture in his back, in his vertebrae.'

Sharon also revealed that Ozzy had planned two musical collaborations after Black Sabbath's 'Back to the Beginning' tribute concert. One of those projects is for an upcoming Lemmy tribute album, and the other one is with David Draiman from Disturbed. Sadly, both projects have been shelved because of his death.