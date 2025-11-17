Turks & Caicos beauty queen Bereniece Dickenson has surged to the top of pre-pageant forecasts after Missosology ranked her number one in its newly released 6th Hot Picks for Miss Universe 2025.

At just 22, the Salt Cay-born contestant has quickly become one of the most talked-about delegates as competitors arrive in Thailand for the 21 November finals in Nonthaburi.

With ten eye-catching photos circulating across social media, Dickenson's combination of island charm, disciplined preparation and striking stage presence is fuelling growing belief that she could lead her territory to its strongest Miss Universe performance yet.

Island Roots, Early Wins and a Rapid Rise

Born in Salt Cay in 2003 and later raised in Providenciales, Dickenson captured the Miss Universe Turks & Caicos 2025 title on August 1 at the Gustavus Lightbourne Sports Complex. Her victory came after a determined return to pageantry following a setback in the 2024 season.

Her victory marked a significant milestone for a territory striving to enhance its presence on the Miss Universe stage. Local coverage has highlighted her win as evidence of a new wave of pageant representatives emerging from Turks & Caicos, with platforms in the region crediting her confidence, preparation and community presence.

Before entering pageantry, Dickenson completed studies in Architecture and Building Technologies and later began work as a junior accountant with a leading firm in the Turks & Caicos Islands. Reports from local media also note that she speaks several languages, including English, Spanish, French and Filipino, a skillset considered advantageous for a global competition featuring participants from more than 80 countries.

Why Pageant Analysts Are Paying Attention

Dickenson's rapid climb through pre-pageant rankings has been driven by more than early-stage performance. Missosology's 6th Hot Picks list, which was released on 18 November, places her at number one ahead of Thailand, Lebanon, DR Congo and Mexico. Analysts cited her strong pre-arrival presence in Thailand, growing online support and consistent performance across early activities.

Her advocacy work has also drawn interest, Dickenson leads the Butterfly Effect Project, a community initiative focused on mentoring and empowering young girls facing personal or economic challenges. She has spoken openly about dedicating her pageant journey to the memory of her late cousin, Reggie Dickenson, whom she credits as a driving force behind her return to competition.

Preparations for Miss Universe have taken her across the region in recent months. Training footage shared via her Instagram account shows sessions in the Dominican Republic and Colombia, where she has worked with regional coaches to refine her walk, interview performance and stage presentation. Her national organisation has expressed confidence that she could deliver one of the territory's strongest showings in recent years.

