Pam Bondi is facing rising scrutiny after claims that she helped John Travolta avoid a disruptive legal fight involving two former pilots accused of defrauding his aviation company. The controversy unfolded in Florida, where a sudden move in late 2025 placed a Bondi ally in charge of a case that once threatened to put Travolta under oath.

Observers now question how the shift happened and why it removed efforts to question the Hollywood star.

Bondi has maintained public ties with prominent Scientologists for more than a decade, often appearing at their private fundraisers and events. Journalist Tony Ortega, who runs The Underground Bunker, says her appointment of former Greenberg Traurig lawyer Gregory Kehoe as interim US attorney for the Middle District of Florida became a decisive turning point.

According to Ortega, Kehoe's arrival moved the pilots' fraud case out of state court and into federal hands, which removed earlier steps aimed at deposing Travolta.

The case involved former Travolta pilots Jean-Paul Lacruz Romero and Jordan Coursey, who were accused in 2024 of inflating fuel invoices and causing nearly £630,000 in losses for Constellation Productions, Travolta's aviation company.

The Defence Attempted to Include Travolta and His Trainer as Witnesses

In January 2025, defence lawyers filed a witness list naming Travolta and his long-time trainer James Marino. They argued that both men could address aircraft procedures and living arrangements at Travolta's Ocala home.

One filing stated, 'Often the pilots, as a condition of their employment, would spend the night in accommodations provided by, and accessed by, Mr. Travolta while travelling or while making preflight arrangements'.

Another filing described Travolta's role in routine discussions. It stated that 'Additionally, Mr. Travolta would be a primary witness, as being the person having the most in-person conversations and interactions with the pilots regarding aircraft maintenance, aviation fuel, necessary aircraft supplies and flight plans'.

The request triggered an immediate response from prosecutors. They opposed allowing any deposition of Travolta or Marino and even asked for a closed-door hearing, a rare step that underscored how sensitive the matter had become. Their resistance made clear that they wanted both men shielded from being questioned under oath.

Bondi-Appointed Prosecutor Shifts Case to Federal Court, Resetting Proceedings

According to Ortega, events accelerated after Bondi placed Kehoe in the top federal role covering Travolta's home region. Within months, the pilots' case was transferred from state to federal court under Kehoe's oversight. This move reset the entire case and voided the defence witness list, including the planned questioning of Travolta and Marino.

Ortega highlighted Bondi's long history of contact with high-profile Scientologists. He said, 'Bondi has developed a strong connection with Scientology, although she herself belongs to an evangelical Protestant church in the Tampa area. Wealthy Scientologists have raised money for Bondi, who attends fundraisers at their homes'.

He then detailed what happened after the move to federal court. He said, 'On October 27, 2025, the prosecution of LaCruz Romero and Coursey is officially moved from state to federal court.

'Jo Barone's attempt to depose John Travolta and Jimmy Marino is wiped away as the criminal case starts over again from scratch, and the two pilots get new attorneys.

'The federal court sets trial for 1 December, and orders the government to turn over any exculpatory discovery to the defence.

'No mention of a deposition of victim John Travolta or his special friend Jimmy Marino is mentioned.'

Ortega then added a pointed remark, 'See how that works, kids? JT and Jimmy can breathe easy'.

With Travolta no longer facing questions and Bondi's longtime connections under renewed focus, critics say the sequence of events raises difficult questions about timing, influence, and who ultimately benefited from the sudden shift in jurisdiction.