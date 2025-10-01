Munich police lifted a massive security cordon near the Oktoberfest grounds on 1 October 2025 after reports of explosions and gunfire caused widespread alarm, even as the authorities confirmed that one person died and another was injured.

The incident, which triggered bomb sweeps at Theresienwiese, underscores the heightened vigilance surrounding the world's largest beer festival as Police stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public or festival attendees.

What Triggered the Security Alert

Police sealed off Lerchenauer Strasse, a main road in northern Munich, on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, after reports of loud bangs and possible gunshots.

Media outlets, including Bild, reported that witnesses described seeing flashes and explosions. Officers later confirmed a fatality and one person wounded by gunfire. Despite the large response, Munich police emphasised that Oktoberfest visitors were not at risk.

Swift Police Response and Road Cordon

The cordon remained in place through the morning as police and fire brigades investigated.

Emergency services advised residents to stay away from the area. By early afternoon, Munich police declared there was no further danger and began lifting restrictions. Officials said the measures were precautionary, reflecting the heightened security environment during Oktoberfest.

Linked Bomb Threat at Oktoberfest Grounds

Meanwhile, officers conducted a security sweep at the Theresienwiese festival site after receiving a bomb threat.

According to AP News, a 57-year-old German man was found dead near a lake north of Munich in an apparent suicide. He reportedly carried a backpack containing an explosive device, prompting the precautionary sweep of Oktoberfest grounds.

Investigators are examining whether letters or digital evidence suggest he intended to target the festival or if the threat was linked to a personal dispute.

Festival Reopens After Security Sweep

Bavarian police and Munich city officials confirmed the festival grounds were declared safe and reopened by late afternoon.

Reports stated that the reopening occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time, following the identification of no active threat. Mayor Dieter Reiter welcomed the clearance and told visitors that festivities could resume that evening. Festivalgoers who had been evacuated or delayed in entering returned to the beer tents as organisers urged calm.

Oktoberfest Security in Focus

Oktoberfest, running from 20 September to 5 October 2025, is the world's largest beer festival, drawing close to six million visitors annually.

Security is traditionally extensive, with thousands of officers, bag checks, surveillance cameras, and even drone restrictions deployed in recent years. Any disruption quickly raises alarm, particularly as memories linger of the 1980 Oktoberfest bombing, when a far-right extremist attack killed 13 people and injured more than 200.

Why This Incident Matters

The twin scares, one on Lerchenauer Strasse and the other at Theresienwiese, underscore how authorities are treating even indirect threats with urgency.

Officials said investigations will continue into whether the road incident, the suspect's death, and the Oktoberfest bomb threat are connected. For festival organisers, the priority is to maintain public confidence through rigorous checks and transparent updates.

The swift reopening suggests confidence in current safeguards, but police have pledged heightened vigilance for the remainder of the festival. For now, Munich has reopened its beer tents, but the events of 2025 underline how iconic gatherings like Oktoberfest must adapt to modern security demands.